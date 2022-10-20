Midtown wine and coffee bar Larakin hosting opening party this month

The small menu will feature hot and iced coffees, espresso, cappuccinos and lattes, along with a couple of teas.

“This is such a small space, that I think it’s a golden opportunity to do a condensed, highly-executed coffee menu that I think is every barista’s dream.”

Though he’ll primarily be using a rotating list of Intelligentsia coffees, Chambers said he also plans to help promote small, local roasters.

Larakin’s wine selection will offer one skin-contact, white, red and rose by the glass at a time, with 25-40 bottles available, along with amaros, vermouths and a few beers.

The food menu will feature a breakfast sandwich, a couple of lunch sandwiches, snacks like pan con tomate, an extensive selection of tinned fish and a small, rotating selection of tinned fishes and boards with cured meat from around the world. “It’s going to be about creating more conversation and education across the board,” he said.

A happy hour special will offer a glass of wine, along with espresso and “a little bite of something to activate the palette.” He plans to source bread and baguettes from a local bakery and make focaccia in-house.

The intimate Larakin space, which Chambers said “called me,” is located in the heart of Midtown with “no parking, highrises everywhere and the type of activity that feels like you’re really living in a city.”

With no seating inside, the expansive outdoor space will serve as the primary gathering spot for guests. Chambers is working on ways to make the area more comfortable in the winter and summer months, with plans to provide some coverage to keep out rain and sun, along with heaters and fans when necessary.

A bar rail around the outside will offer seating for 20, with small tables, communal tables and a standing lounge area round out the rest of the area. Guests can also stand at the interior bar if they prefer to be inside.

“We’re just going to let (the space) show us what we should do with it,” he said.

208 12th St. NE, Atlanta. larakinwineandcoffee.com

Scroll down to see the full opening menu for Larakin:

