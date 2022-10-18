Atlanta food halls: Visiting Market Hall at Halcyon

Do not miss Pita Mediterranean’s loaded fries, a Greek version of poutine, piled high with slivers of gyro meat, crumbled feta and tahini.

What to wash it down with? Every vendor is stocked with beverage options, including plenty of adult drinks — from CT’s margaritas and frozen cocktails to Holmes’ wine on tap. Hot Dog Factory has a full bar, or you can try its Mystery Drink. When prodded for the secret ingredients in the tart-sweet, nonalcoholic beverage, an employee replied, “There’s lemonade in it. That’s all I can say.” A cup of it also included pieces of fresh strawberries and what seemed to be a berry syrup.

The industrial-style space with a high ceiling has plenty of indoor seating, but outside the glass garage doors there also is ample space to sip and nosh while the kids play in the sandbox at the Village Green.

Among food halls, Halcyon’s is one of the most family-friendly destinations. Practically every vendor offers a children’s menu, and event programming includes live music Tuesday and Friday evenings, a farmers market Tuesday evenings, and farm animal yoga on Saturday mornings, for those 10 and older. Ample free parking in a nearby deck adds to a hassle-free experience any day of the week.

6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta. visithalcyon.com

