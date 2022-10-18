Atlanta food halls: Visiting Market Hall at Halcyon

Market Hall is one of the attractions that make Halcyon, the 135-acre mixed-use development in Forsyth County, an eating, drinking and shopping destination.
Open since late 2019, the food hall overlooks the Village Green, the central outdoor gathering space at Halcyon. Six stalls run the length of the depot-like building, and are flanked by Kilwins confectionary and the forthcoming Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee (which will sell beer, too).
The vendor mix includes the Original Hot Dog Factory, Sweet Tuna Poke and Gu’s Dumplings, which has been offering dumplings, noodles and other Szechuan delights at Krog Street Market since 2015. Holmes Slice is a wood-fired pizza place run by local chef-restaurateur Taylor Neary of Restaurant Holmes, and that colorful stall at CT Al Pastor is an abbreviated version of CT Cantina Taqueria, located a block away. Also, there’s Pita Mediterranean Street Food, which launched in 2011 in Peachtree City and now has franchise locations throughout the Southeast.
Do not miss Pita Mediterranean’s loaded fries, a Greek version of poutine, piled high with slivers of gyro meat, crumbled feta and tahini.
What to wash it down with? Every vendor is stocked with beverage options, including plenty of adult drinks — from CT’s margaritas and frozen cocktails to Holmes’ wine on tap. Hot Dog Factory has a full bar, or you can try its Mystery Drink. When prodded for the secret ingredients in the tart-sweet, nonalcoholic beverage, an employee replied, “There’s lemonade in it. That’s all I can say.” A cup of it also included pieces of fresh strawberries and what seemed to be a berry syrup.
The industrial-style space with a high ceiling has plenty of indoor seating, but outside the glass garage doors there also is ample space to sip and nosh while the kids play in the sandbox at the Village Green.
Among food halls, Halcyon’s is one of the most family-friendly destinations. Practically every vendor offers a children’s menu, and event programming includes live music Tuesday and Friday evenings, a farmers market Tuesday evenings, and farm animal yoga on Saturday mornings, for those 10 and older. Ample free parking in a nearby deck adds to a hassle-free experience any day of the week.
6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta. visithalcyon.com
