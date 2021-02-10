‘Modern American supper club’ the Betty opens in Buckhead’s Kimpton Sylvan Hotel

Beverage manager Trey Ledbetter’s beverage menu highlights brown spirits and classic cocktails, as well as a selection of wine and local craft beer.

The interior of the Betty at Kimpton Sylvan Hotel. / Courtesy of Kimpton Sylvan Hotel

Designed by Matthew Goodrich of New York City design firm Goodrich and Kimpton’s Global SVP of Design, Ave Bradley, the restaurant’s mid-century aesthetic extends to its interior, which features “dark woods, rich textures, and an abundance of leather and marble,” according to the press release. The space also features furniture and decor from the era and a soundtrack of American jazz and soul music featuring artists such as Cab Calloway, Duke Ellington, Diana Ross, and Sam Cooke.

The 175-seat dining room features a variety of vintage-inspired tables, banquettes and an art collection of black velvet still-life pieces. The space also featured an elevated bar with a beveled mirror backing and a 1,100 square-foot front patio, which seats 30 guests and features fire pits and outdoor heaters.

The Betty will require employees to wear 3-ply medical masks and guests will be required to wear masks when not seated at their table.

In addition to dine-in service, the restaurant is offering takeout that consists of the full dinner menu, excluding shared plates and raw bar items. Patio seating is available as well, with heaters being installed in the coming weeks.

In addition, there will be a café setup for grab and go breakfasts, including a rotation of pastries, breakfast sandwiches and coffee drinks, in addition to the full-service breakfast menu.

Two other food and beverage concepts will join the Betty at Kimpton Sylvan Hotel later this year.

Willow Bar will “unfold as a secluded garden with a deeply rooted willow oak tree as the nucleus with which several green winding pathways lead to tucked-away nooks for open air noshes and nips.”

Ninth-floor rooftop lounge St. Julep will include “playful design elements, cheeky neon signage and sweeping views” with outdoor and partially-enclosed spaces and a regular rotation of live DJs. The food menu will include “jazzed up” corn dogs and burgers, with a beverage program highlighting highballs, gin and tonics, margaritas and aperitifs as well as a seasonal rotation of boozy soft-serve ice creams St. Julep will be open in the evenings starting in the spring of 2021.

The Betty is open for breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Mondays-Fridays and from 7-11 a.m. Saturdays-Sundays; dinner and bar service are available from 5-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 5-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 5-9 p.m. Sundays.

Kimpton Sylvan Hotel joins Kimpton Overland Hotel near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, which opened in 2017 as Solis Two Porsche Drive and includes restaurant Apron and bar the Rooftop at the Overland.

374 East Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 470-531-8902, thebettyatl.com/

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.