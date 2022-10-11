Dunwoody’s NFA Burger to expand, add menu items

NFA Burger, a Dunwoody gas station burger spot that has amassed a large fan base since opening in late 2019, is set to expand in 2023.
Owner Billy Kramer, who debuted NFA Burger as a brick-and-mortar inside a Chevron station at 5465 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road after several years of operating as a pop-up, has filed permits to convert four parking spots to add 600 square feet to his eatery.
Once construction is completed next spring, NFA, which stands for “Not Fooling Around,” will still be attached to the gas station. However, it will have its own entrance, with picnic table seating in the rear of the building.
“Right now, the NFA and gas station customers are always bumping into each other,” Kramer said. “This way, our operations will be completely separate.”
The expansion will also allow Kramer to broaden his menu to include milkshakes, soda, and food items like a smoked chicken sandwich in collaboration with Robert Owens of Grand Champion BBQ, with whom Kramer has previously collaborated. Kramer also plans to add dinner hours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
He said he’s taking his time when it comes to making additions or changes.
“The biggest thing is, I don’t want to move backward. So if we’re going to introduce a new item, I want to make sure we can serve it properly, “ he said. “We want everyone to have a perfect experience.”
Kramer started NFA Burger in 2018 on a quest to make the perfect burger after losing his job in ad sales. NFA was named the Best Burger in Georgia by Food and Wine Magazine in 2021.
Credit: Miguel Martinez