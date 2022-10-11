Dunwoody’s NFA Burger to expand, add menu items

The expansion will also allow Kramer to broaden his menu to include milkshakes, soda, and food items like a smoked chicken sandwich in collaboration with Robert Owens of Grand Champion BBQ, with whom Kramer has previously collaborated. Kramer also plans to add dinner hours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

He said he’s taking his time when it comes to making additions or changes.

“The biggest thing is, I don’t want to move backward. So if we’re going to introduce a new item, I want to make sure we can serve it properly, “ he said. “We want everyone to have a perfect experience.”

Kramer started NFA Burger in 2018 on a quest to make the perfect burger after losing his job in ad sales. NFA was named the Best Burger in Georgia by Food and Wine Magazine in 2021.

