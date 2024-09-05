Breaking: 1st court appearance for Georgia school shooting suspect set for Friday
Southern Fried Soccer: Analyzing Carlos Bocanegra’s time at Atlanta United

Atlanta United's Alexey Miranchuk (center), was introduced on Tuesday. He is seen here with President Garth Lagerwey (left), and Vice President Carlos Bocanegra (right).

Atlanta United's Alexey Miranchuk (center), was introduced on Tuesday. He is seen here with President Garth Lagerwey (left), and Vice President Carlos Bocanegra (right).
By
15 minutes ago

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reviews and analyzes Carlos Bocanegra, who was fired as Atlanta United’s Vice President and Technical Director on Wednesday. You’ll hear from President Garth Lagerwey and Roberson, who answers your questions about the MLS team.

If you are going to listen to the podcast for the first time, please follow it on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC.

