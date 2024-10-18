Info to know: Atlanta United at Orlando with playoffs on line

First tiebreaker is wins and second tiebreaker is goal differential.

Orlando manager: Oscar Pareja

Orlando home record: 7-5-4

Orlando goals for/against: 58/48

Orlando expected goals for/against: 49.1/45.6

Orlando key players

Facundo Torres: 14 goals, six assists

Duncan McGuire: 10 goals, three assists

About Atlanta United

Manager: Rob Valentino (interim)

Atlanta United away record: 3-7-6

Atlanta United goals for/against: 44/48

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 50.0/47.4

Atlanta United key players

Saba Lobjanidze: Eight goals, seven assists

Daniel Rios: Seven goals, four assists

Alexey Miranchuk: Three goals

Injury reports (as of Friday)

Atlanta United

Out: Edwin Mosquera (knee) and Quentin Westberg (concussion protocol)

Questionable: Xande Silva (foot) and Tristan Muyumba (hip)

Orlando

Out: Mason Stajduhar (lower leg) and Wilder Cartagena (yellow card accumulation)

What was said

“Orlando is a team that likes to play. They have a lot of talented players, and a few times this season, we’ve been the team that has had the ball less than other teams, and we’ve still been able to look dangerous in those games in terms of when we’re smart, with how we defend, and we defend as a group, and we’re compact, it allows us to catch the transition. I think they could be expansive at times. We have the quality to go forward and take advantage of those moments. So I think being aware that it might be a game where we suffer, struggle a bit without the ball, but trying to turn it into an advantage for us at the other side of the field.” – Jay Fortune

“Every match has pressure, of course, but this one will be a little bit special. We need to focus on ourselves because we know that we have to win. And then after again, we will see what happened with the others.” – Stian Gregersen

“The mentality is to focus only on the task at hand: to win. We know that it’s not a draw, it’s definitely not a loss, and it’s only about winning the game. ... Everything else we can’t control. So that’s the unfortunate part that we are in, that we’ve dropped results not only throughout the season but just that last little bit last week. We need to win the game, and then from there we’ll see where everything lies at the end of the day. If we win the game, that’s the only thing we can focus on right now.” – Valentino

Officiating crew

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Assistants: Kyle Atkins and Jose Da Silva

Fourth official: Marcos DeOliveira

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.

AVAR: Tom Supple

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Derrick Williams

Centerback Stian Gregersen

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Pedro Amador

Midfielder Edwin Mosquera

Midfielder Alexey Miranchuk

Midfielder Jay Fortune

Midfielder Bartosz Slisz

Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze

Striker Jamal Thiare

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0

Sept. 14 Nashville 2, Atlanta United 0

Sept. 18 Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami 2

Sept. 21 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 2

Sept. 28 Atlanta United 1, Philadelphia 1

Oct. 2 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

Oct. 5 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 1

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.