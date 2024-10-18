Info to know: Atlanta United at Orlando with playoffs on line

Atlanta United (9-14-10) will host Orlando (15-11-7) at 6 p.m. Saturday in Orlando. The game will be televised on AppleTV, and you can follow Doug Roberson’s coverage on X (formerly Twitter) @DougRobersonAJC.
Entering Saturday’s match, here is the situation for Atlanta United to make the playoffs:
- An Atlanta United win at Orlando AND a Montreal loss versus New York City FC AND a D.C. United loss versus Charlotte OR
- An Atlanta United win at Orlando AND a Montreal loss versus New York City AND a Philadelphia loss/draw versus Cincinnati OR
- An Atlanta United win at Orlando City SC AND a Montreal loss versus New York City FC AND an Atlanta United advantage in tiebreakers over Philadelphia OR
- An Atlanta United win at Orlando City SC AND a D.C. United loss versus Charlotte AND a Philadelphia loss/draw versus Cincinnati OR
- An Atlanta United win at Orlando AND a D.C. United loss versus Charlotte AND an Atlanta United advantage in tiebreakers over Philadelphia
First tiebreaker is wins and second tiebreaker is goal differential.
Orlando manager: Oscar Pareja
Orlando home record: 7-5-4
Orlando goals for/against: 58/48
Orlando expected goals for/against: 49.1/45.6
Orlando key players
Facundo Torres: 14 goals, six assists
Duncan McGuire: 10 goals, three assists
About Atlanta United
Manager: Rob Valentino (interim)
Atlanta United away record: 3-7-6
Atlanta United goals for/against: 44/48
Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 50.0/47.4
Atlanta United key players
Saba Lobjanidze: Eight goals, seven assists
Daniel Rios: Seven goals, four assists
Alexey Miranchuk: Three goals
Injury reports (as of Friday)
Atlanta United
Out: Edwin Mosquera (knee) and Quentin Westberg (concussion protocol)
Questionable: Xande Silva (foot) and Tristan Muyumba (hip)
Orlando
Out: Mason Stajduhar (lower leg) and Wilder Cartagena (yellow card accumulation)
What was said
“Orlando is a team that likes to play. They have a lot of talented players, and a few times this season, we’ve been the team that has had the ball less than other teams, and we’ve still been able to look dangerous in those games in terms of when we’re smart, with how we defend, and we defend as a group, and we’re compact, it allows us to catch the transition. I think they could be expansive at times. We have the quality to go forward and take advantage of those moments. So I think being aware that it might be a game where we suffer, struggle a bit without the ball, but trying to turn it into an advantage for us at the other side of the field.” – Jay Fortune
“Every match has pressure, of course, but this one will be a little bit special. We need to focus on ourselves because we know that we have to win. And then after again, we will see what happened with the others.” – Stian Gregersen
“The mentality is to focus only on the task at hand: to win. We know that it’s not a draw, it’s definitely not a loss, and it’s only about winning the game. ... Everything else we can’t control. So that’s the unfortunate part that we are in, that we’ve dropped results not only throughout the season but just that last little bit last week. We need to win the game, and then from there we’ll see where everything lies at the end of the day. If we win the game, that’s the only thing we can focus on right now.” – Valentino
Officiating crew
Referee: Rubiel Vazquez
Assistants: Kyle Atkins and Jose Da Silva
Fourth official: Marcos DeOliveira
VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.
AVAR: Tom Supple
Atlanta United’s predicted 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Centerback Derrick Williams
Centerback Stian Gregersen
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Left fullback Pedro Amador
Midfielder Edwin Mosquera
Midfielder Alexey Miranchuk
Midfielder Jay Fortune
Midfielder Bartosz Slisz
Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze
Striker Jamal Thiare
