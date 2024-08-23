Info to know: Atlanta United at L.A. Galaxy

L.A. Galaxy home record: 9-1-3

L.A. Galaxy goals for/against: 50/36

L.A. Galaxy expected goals for/against: 45.8/42.5

Atlanta United goals for/against: 35/36

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 37.8/33.9

L.A. Galaxy key players

Dejan Joveljic: 12 goals, five assists

Gabriel Pec: 10 goals, 10 assists

Riqui Puig: Eight goals, 11 assists

Joseph Paintsill: Eight goals, nine assists

Marco Reus: New signing

Atlanta United key players

Saba Lobjanidze: Six goals, seven assists

Daniel Rios: Six goals, two assists

Jamal Thiare: Five goals

Brooks Lennon: Six assists

Alexey Miranchuk: New signee

Injury reports (as of Friday)

Atlanta United

Questionable: Daniel Rios (hamstring)

L.A. Galaxy

None reported.

What was said

“We looked at it, and whether we looked at some data, we looked at our individuals, we had some meetings, and we really went to video. We did a lot of different things to really try to accomplish a lot out there in the eight sessions, try to maximize that time. For us, it went by like that, which is great, because that means we were working, we were enjoying ourselves in the moment, and now we’re ready to get back to compete.” – interim manager Rob Valentino on the sessions during the Leagues Cup break

“They’ve been good, been intense. Obviously, (try to) use this time and in a smart way to try and hit the reset button to make sure we can finish strong for the final nine games.” – Brad Guzan on the sessions

Officiating crew

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Assistants: Cameron Blanchard and Adam Wienckowski

Fourth official: Brandon Stevis

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Craig Lowry

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Derrick Williams

Centerback Stian Gregersen

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Pedro Amador

Midfielder Bartosz Slisz

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba

Midfielder Dax McCarty

Midfielder Xande Silva

Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze

Striker Daniel Rios

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.