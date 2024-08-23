Info to know: Atlanta United at L.A. Galaxy

Atlanta United (7-11-7) will play at L.A. Galaxy (14-5-7) at 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park. The game will be televised on AppleTV, and you can follow Doug Roberson’s coverage on X (formerly Twitter) @DougRobersonAJC.
L.A. Galaxy manager: Greg Vanney
Atlanta United away record: 2-6-4
L.A. Galaxy home record: 9-1-3
L.A. Galaxy goals for/against: 50/36
L.A. Galaxy expected goals for/against: 45.8/42.5
Atlanta United goals for/against: 35/36
Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 37.8/33.9
L.A. Galaxy key players
Dejan Joveljic: 12 goals, five assists
Gabriel Pec: 10 goals, 10 assists
Riqui Puig: Eight goals, 11 assists
Joseph Paintsill: Eight goals, nine assists
Marco Reus: New signing
Atlanta United key players
Saba Lobjanidze: Six goals, seven assists
Daniel Rios: Six goals, two assists
Jamal Thiare: Five goals
Brooks Lennon: Six assists
Alexey Miranchuk: New signee
Injury reports (as of Friday)
Atlanta United
Questionable: Daniel Rios (hamstring)
L.A. Galaxy
None reported.
What was said
“We looked at it, and whether we looked at some data, we looked at our individuals, we had some meetings, and we really went to video. We did a lot of different things to really try to accomplish a lot out there in the eight sessions, try to maximize that time. For us, it went by like that, which is great, because that means we were working, we were enjoying ourselves in the moment, and now we’re ready to get back to compete.” – interim manager Rob Valentino on the sessions during the Leagues Cup break
“They’ve been good, been intense. Obviously, (try to) use this time and in a smart way to try and hit the reset button to make sure we can finish strong for the final nine games.” – Brad Guzan on the sessions
Officiating crew
Referee: Rubiel Vazquez
Assistants: Cameron Blanchard and Adam Wienckowski
Fourth official: Brandon Stevis
VAR: Kevin Stott
AVAR: Craig Lowry
Atlanta United’s predicted 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Centerback Derrick Williams
Centerback Stian Gregersen
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Left fullback Pedro Amador
Midfielder Bartosz Slisz
Midfielder Tristan Muyumba
Midfielder Dax McCarty
Midfielder Xande Silva
Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze
Striker Daniel Rios
Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule
Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0
March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1
March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0
March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0
March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0
April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1
April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1
April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1
May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup
May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2
May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0
May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1
May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup
May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0
May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1
June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2
June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2
June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1
June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1
July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1
July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2
July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1
July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0
July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2
July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1
July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup
Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup
Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.
