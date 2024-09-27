Former Atlanta United president diagnosed with blood cancer

He was tasked with something similar in turning around the fortunes of Newcastle, one of the more popular but least successful clubs in England.

“Going to Newcastle feels so much like starting at Atlanta United,” Eales told the AJC in 2023. “It’s almost like a 130-year-old start-up because I remember that first day with Atlanta United at the Falcons training ground in my office, where I think I did a photo for Twitter while holding a phone. The phone wasn’t plugged in. It was like me pretending, but I remember sitting there thinking, right, ‘Where do you start?’

“Because we need a stadium, training ground, manager, team name, kit. And it was almost just that you could fill every day with work.

Eales’ and the team’s success are among the reasons Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium were selected to host Copa America matches this summer, and will host eight World Cup matches in 2026. It is reportedly going to be one of the hosts of next summer’s Club World Cup, too.

Eales helped lead Newcastle into last year’s Champions League.

“Being CEO of Newcastle United is an extraordinary privilege and I am incredibly proud to be part of the club’s exciting journey,” he said in a statement posted on the Magpies’ website. “However, it has become apparent to me that now is the right time to make this decision so that I can prioritize my health and my family.

“In the short term, it will be business as usual in terms of running the club’s day-to-day operations, and I will give my full support to a transitionary period that will enable the board to carefully assess and appoint my successor. I want to extend my sincere thanks to the club’s supporters, ownership, players and staff. I’m proud of what we have collectively achieved and I’m excited to see what’s ahead for everyone as the club builds towards a future of sustained success.”

