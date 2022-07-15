Atlanta United’s Darren Eales leaving to join Newcastle United

Blank was effusive in his praise for the job done by Eales. Atlanta United has led the league in attendance every season and has set most single-game attendance records.

“Darren Eales is one of the best hires I’ve made in my career and the strength and success of Atlanta United to date is a credit to him not only as a leader, but as a passionate footballer,” Blank said in a statement provided by the club. “I’m thrilled for Darren to have this new opportunity to lead Newcastle and I see it as a very positive reflection of Atlanta United and what our club has achieved in such a short time. Darren is more than ready to lead Newcastle and I know he’ll be an outstanding leader of that club. He leaves with my deepest respect, admiration and very best wishes for him, Faith (Eales’ wife) and their two beautiful sons.”

Eales approached the job with a mix of mirth and seriousness. He went on grass-roots tours of bars in the city to talk to potential team supporters in the years before the club launched. He has frequently engaged with supporters on social media, one of the few MLS club presidents to do so. He has made fun of himself with sketches about a new team mascot, Trainy McTrainface, to sentimental, such as the photo of him asleep and holding the MLS Cup.

Eales’ time at Atlanta United will end with the club fighting for a playoff spot in the MLS Eastern Conference. The team hasn’t been able to replicate the success it enjoyed from 2017-19, when it had arguably the greatest start for an expansion club in league history. It has gone through several managers since first hiring Gerardo Martino in an attempt to duplicate a success that included an average of 18 wins and 66 goals scored. Not including the COVID-shortened season in 2020, in which the club failed to make the playoffs for the first time, it won just 13 games with 45 goals scored in 2021. Despite a payroll that is the highest in MLS, it is on pace to win 10 games with 50 goals scored this season, possibly because the roster has been affected by 20 different injuries that have robbed players of multiple games.

Eales, known for his cryptic tweets ahead of team news, will join a Newcastle franchise that has some of the passionate supporters in England, but whom haven’t had much to cheer about it in recent seasons. The team, founded in 1892, has won the league four times, most recently in 1926-27, and finished as runners-up twice, most recently in 1997. It has won the FA Cup six times, most recently in 1955.

The Magpies, also known for their iconic black-and-white striped primary kits, were bought last year by a group from Saudi Arabia, providing it with riches on par with rivals Manchester City. It finished 11th in the Premier League last season. It is managed by Eddie Howe, who saved the club from relegation after it failed to win any of its first 14 games.

“Newcastle United is both a giant of a club, and the heartbeat of its community,” Eales said in a statement provided by Newcastle. “Every time I have visited St. James’ Park, I’ve been overwhelmed by the passion of the fans. This is a club with an amazingly rich heritage, and I am delighted to be joining for this new chapter in its long history. I am grateful for the opportunity, and look forward to working with the rest of the team to help this storied club fulfil its potential.”

x

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week, but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0

July 13 Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE