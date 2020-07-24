Breaking: Atlanta United, de Boer part ways

De Boer and Atlanta United’s players seemed to clash from the start with regard to his tactics and communication.

The team struggled to find a groove to start the 2019 season until a team meeting was held. De Boer switched formations from a 3-4-3 to a 4-1-4-1.

After starting the season 2-0 with wins against expansion side Nashville, in which standout striker Josef Martinez was lost for the season, and Cincinnati, de Boer used the training time during COVID-19 to again work on the 3-4-3 to use during the Orlando tournament.

The results were disastrous.

The team’s remaining two Designated Players failed to be impactful in the tournament and de Boer’s lineup choices and substitutions were also quizzical.