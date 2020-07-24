Breaking: Atlanta United, de Boer part ways

Atlanta United and manager Frank de Boer have mutually agreed to part ways.
De Boer, the team’s second manager, was hired just before the 2019 season and led the team to two trophies: the U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup.
Once known for its attacking style, the team just went 0-for-3 in the MLS tournament in which it was the only of the 24 teams that competed not to score and rarely created chances.
De Boer’s league record with Atlanta United was 20-12-7.
An interim coach will be named. Also leaving are assistants Orlando Trustfull and Bob de Klerk.
De Boer and Atlanta United’s players seemed to clash from the start with regard to his tactics and communication.
The team struggled to find a groove to start the 2019 season until a team meeting was held. De Boer switched formations from a 3-4-3 to a 4-1-4-1.
After starting the season 2-0 with wins against expansion side Nashville, in which standout striker Josef Martinez was lost for the season, and Cincinnati, de Boer used the training time during COVID-19 to again work on the 3-4-3 to use during the Orlando tournament.
The results were disastrous.
The team’s remaining two Designated Players failed to be impactful in the tournament and de Boer’s lineup choices and substitutions were also quizzical.