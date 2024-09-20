Atlanta United needs a good start against New York Red Bulls

Atlanta United found some footing deep in the previous two matches, highlighted by Alexey Miranchuk’s game-tying goal in the 84th minute against Miami. Finding that spark at random moments is something that interim manager Rob Valentino can’t explain but would love to fix.

“The message that has to continue from us as a staff,” Valentino said. “This group has shown the inconsistency of being able to do it, now they have to show it in a real big moment that they can do it right from the start.”

The Red Bulls have scored four goals in the opening 15 minutes of matches this season, compared with Atlanta United’s two. However, the Red Bulls have been susceptible to giving up early goals, allowing 10 in the opening 15 minutes, providing more evidence why Atlanta United needs to get off to a better start. Atlanta United has allowed five goals in the opening 15 minutes.

“We have to defend,” fullback Pedro Amador said. “We can’t give up goals. So we just have to be concentrated on trying to play our game and to try to win.”

If Atlanta United can get off to a better start, it also may overcome its history of never winning a game at Red Bulls Arena. Valentino said Friday he hadn’t thought about the team’s past in Harrison, New Jersey.

“Every situation is different, every team is different,” he said. “So now we have to come with a different mentality.”

Injury updates. Valentino said that winger Xande Silva (foot), fullback Ronald Hernandez (ankle) and goalkeeper Quentin Westberg (concussion protocol) will be out for Saturday’s match. Playing its third match in eight days, Valentino said he doesn’t think about rotating players because of workload. He said he thinks about playing time more as being about opportunity.

Amador improvement. Amador, making his fourth start, made two important plays in the draw with Miami. The first was the assist on Saba Lobjanidze’s header that tied the score at 1-1. The second was blocking a shot around the 83rd minute that kept Atlanta United from falling behind 3-1. It scored less than a minute later for the final result.

Amador said he was more proud of the pass than the block. It was his first assist for Atlanta United.

“We work on things, and I like to help my teammates,” he said. “The block was just out of inspiration. It happened in the moment.”

Amador, who signed with the team during the summer window as a free transfer, said he feels he is adjusting well to the club and league. Valentino agreed.

“He’s just, he’s really steady, he’s really consistent,” Valentino said. “Does well defensively and also in the attack. He’s a great kid that I think is fitting into the group really well.”

