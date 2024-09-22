Atlanta United has four matches to fix little things and make playoffs

Still, despite losing to Nashville in one of its worst performances this season, and tying Inter Miami with its own late goal, and the emotional swings of Saturday’s deflating draw, interim manager Rob Valentino said the team can do something special. He recognized that the “little things” that must be done to ensure victory against Red Bulls weren’t checked off, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be in the team’s next match at Philadelphia on Saturday.

“I believe that we’ve got something, that we can get something out of this and that’s what I have to keep preaching,” he said. “You speak it into existence, and we have to work on it. And that’s what we do every day. We show up every day with intent to work on things and get better. We’ll need some time to continue to do that right now. Time’s not on our side, so we have to really show up and do that work and get three points. That’s what it’s about.”

The rub is during the three-match stretch Atlanta United didn’t seem to learn lessons. It started slowly against Nashville, playing the worst 10 minutes of the season and falling behind 1-0. It played better in the first 45 minutes against Miami but fell behind 1-0.

Then came the Red Bulls, an opponent that Guzan said they knew they would have to be ready to match their intensity.

He didn’t feel they did and took it to a philosophical level, asking how those scenarios can truly be replicated in training. He answered his own question: They can’t.

“When the lights come on in the stadium, you gotta rise to the occasion,” he said. “We need to be able to count on guys and it’s frustrating, because you go into these moments with confidence. You go into these moments believing in the guys next to each other. They’re putting in an absolute shift, and with two minutes to go, we concede the goal like that.”

The first goal conceded started with a set piece and illustrated the “little things” that the team hasn’t done well this season and especially during the past three matches. A Red Bulls player won the aerial dual and headed it wide. John Tolkin reached the ball before Brooks Lennon and passed it to Dante Vanzeir, who beat Stian Gregersen to the near post to score.

“We’ve got to close that ball down and then you’ve got to stay with your markers,” Valentino said. “I’d have to look at it again, Stian (Gregersen) they run off of, you’ve got to stay with guys in those moments, those are critical moments, those are moments that we preach on like in those small seconds can you be really, really alert?”

The tying goal happened on another switch of play, this time by the Red Bulls to the back post. Pedro Amador may have been fouled by Dylan Nealis, who won the aerial dual by pushing into Amador’s back. Nealis’ header went back across goal. Derrick Williams tried to clear the ball but couldn’t get much on his clearance, sending it a few yards farther away. Julian Zakrewski beat Lennon to the ball and passed it back across the goal to Elias Manoel, who was a yard closer to goal than Gregersen, and one-timed the shot in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

“Derrick (Williams) held his hand up, he must’ve cleared his lines, and I get it, it’s the third game in a week and that’s one little detail,” Valentino said. “But yeah, unfortunate.”

