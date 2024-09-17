Which Atlanta United team will show up against Inter Miami?

Of course, Atlanta United is in 10th place in the East because the team also tends to sink to the level of opponents. That in part explains why the team’s longest win streak this season is two games, and that happened only once, in the second and third matches. That’s also in part why Valentino didn’t like the theory floated by Derrick Williams and Saba Lobjanidze that the team seems to rise to the opponent.

“It’s not a good reason or valid reason to say, I show up on this game, not that game,” Valentino said. “Every single day, you show up the exact same to be better every single day. It’s not a faucet where you can just switch it on, switch it off. There’s a reason why players make it to elite levels, and it’s not by doing it sometimes or when you feel like it or against this team or that team. It’s about doing it every single day to the top standard.”

Lobjanidze said Monday that perhaps Atlanta United played better in their first meeting with Miami because Miami tried to play. It attacked, which left space for Atlanta United to try to exploit. Atlanta United set a season-high for shots (24) and expected goals (3.5) and tied its season-high in goals plus assists (7) and assists (4) in that match.

Contrast that with Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Nashville, which statistically was the worst team in the East. After the visitors scored in the fifth minute, they were able to collapse their formation and make it very difficult to find any space in which to pass or shoot close to Nashville’s goal. Atlanta United was shut out for the eighth time this season.

“It will be opportunity for us,” Lobjanidze said. “I think, it will be more space and … we have to take our responsibilities. I believe we have a quality for that. And, yeah, we’re gonna win this game.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple — https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify — https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts — https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are going to listen to the podcast for the first time, please follow it on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts … and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0

Sept. 14 Nashville 2, Atlanta United 0

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.