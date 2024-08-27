Jay Fortune shows his versatility for Atlanta United

Fortune said he was asked just to get on the ball, to try to be in the pockets of space behind the Galaxy’s defensive line. When in transition, he was asked to try to be quick and make something happen. On defense, his task was to work with Jamal Thiare and try to keep the team’s structure.

Centerback Derrick Williams said Atlanta United’s ability to win the ball and then drive at L.A. Galaxy reminded him of the 3-1 victory May 29 against Inter Miami, which was the Five Stripes’ best performance and result this season.

“We were going to catch them on their counterattack, which is a perfect away game, in my opinion,” Williams said. “So hopefully we can apply that to Charlotte, try bring them out of their comfort zone, and try catch them on the break, or even try to hold more possession.”

Being a younger and less-experienced player, Fortune, 21 years old, started to lose his positioning in the second half. For the opening minutes, he moved up and started playing as a second striker. Valentino said he wanted him to stay back more.

“It wasn’t purposeful, but I’ll speak with Rob and see what caused it, you know, just try and fix it for going forward,” Fortune said.

Players such as Fortune, who can play numerous positions and come with a low salary, are very valuable in MLS. That’s good for Fortune because Atlanta United paid $13 million to purchase Alexey Miranchuk to play as the attacking midfielder.

Miranchuk came on in the second half against the Galaxy. It will be a surprise if he doesn’t start Saturday’s match at Charlotte. Atlanta United is in the ninth and final playoff spot, with six teams below it within two points or less with eight matches remaining. The pressure to earn points will continue to increase until Atlanta United clinches a playoff spot.

Fortune said his preparation will continue to be as it has been.

“Do the best I can during the week, make a roster at the weekend, and to push to start,” Fortune said. “If it’s not my time to start ... just to be happy for the guy ahead of me, give him the confidence to go out and do the best he can and wait if my number is called upon to perform the best I can. If it’s not, no problem, just move on.”

