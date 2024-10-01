Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Montreal

Atlanta United (8-13-10) will host Montreal (9-12-10) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be televised on AppleTV, and you can follow Doug Roberson’s coverage on X (formerly Twitter) @DougRobersonAJC.
Montreal manager: Laurent Courtois
Montreal away record: 2-8-5
Montreal goals for/against: 44/61
Montreal expected goals for/against: 41.4/53.5
Montreal key players
Josef Martinez: Eight goals, three assists
Sunusi Ibrahim: Six goals
Ariel Lassiter: Three goals, seven assists
About Atlanta United
Manager: Rob Valentino (interim)
Atlanta United home record: 5-6-4
Atlanta United goals for/against: 41/45
Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 46.6/46.0
Atlanta United key players
Saba Lobjanidze: Eight goals, seven assists
Daniel Rios: Six goals, two assists
Alexey Miranchuk: Two goals
Injury reports (as of Tuesday)
Atlanta United
Out: Xande Silva (foot) and Quentin Westberg (concussion protocol)
Montreal
Out: Lassi Lappalainen (lower body)
What was said
“We have to win and put pressure on teams, so if we win our game on Wednesday that’s what’s most important. And then we can put some pressure on teams.” – Valentino
“I know every single person is fighting to get into the playoffs. So we’ve got three opportunities. I think we’ve approached every game the right way, and we’ve been getting positive results. So, yeah, we’re just focused on the next game ahead of us, which is Wednesday against Montreal.” – Brooks Lennon
Officiating crew
Referee: Ted Unkel
Assistants: Corey Rockwell and Ryan Graves
Fourth official: Natalie Simon
VAR: Sorin Stoica
AVAR: TJ Zablocki
Atlanta United’s predicted 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Centerback Derrick Williams
Centerback Stian Gregersen
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Left fullback Pedro Amador
Midfielder Dax McCarty
Midfielder Alexey Miranchuk
Midfielder Tristan Muyumba
Midfielder Bartosz Slisz
Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze
Striker Jamal Thiare
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
If you are going to listen to the podcast for the first time, please follow it on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.
Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.
Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule
Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0
March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1
March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0
March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0
March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0
April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1
April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1
April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1
May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup
May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2
May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0
May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1
May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup
May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0
May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1
June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2
June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2
June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1
June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1
July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1
July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2
July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1
July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0
July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2
July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1
July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup
Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup
Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0
Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0
Sept. 14 Nashville 2, Atlanta United 0
Sept. 18 Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami 2
Sept. 21 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 2
Sept. 28 Atlanta United 1, Philadelphia 1
Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.
About the Author