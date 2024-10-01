Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Montreal

Montreal goals for/against: 44/61

Montreal expected goals for/against: 41.4/53.5

Montreal key players

Josef Martinez: Eight goals, three assists

Sunusi Ibrahim: Six goals

Ariel Lassiter: Three goals, seven assists

About Atlanta United

Manager: Rob Valentino (interim)

Atlanta United home record: 5-6-4

Atlanta United goals for/against: 41/45

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 46.6/46.0

Atlanta United key players

Saba Lobjanidze: Eight goals, seven assists

Daniel Rios: Six goals, two assists

Alexey Miranchuk: Two goals

Injury reports (as of Tuesday)

Atlanta United

Out: Xande Silva (foot) and Quentin Westberg (concussion protocol)

Montreal

Out: Lassi Lappalainen (lower body)

What was said

“We have to win and put pressure on teams, so if we win our game on Wednesday that’s what’s most important. And then we can put some pressure on teams.” – Valentino

“I know every single person is fighting to get into the playoffs. So we’ve got three opportunities. I think we’ve approached every game the right way, and we’ve been getting positive results. So, yeah, we’re just focused on the next game ahead of us, which is Wednesday against Montreal.” – Brooks Lennon

Officiating crew

Referee: Ted Unkel

Assistants: Corey Rockwell and Ryan Graves

Fourth official: Natalie Simon

VAR: Sorin Stoica

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Derrick Williams

Centerback Stian Gregersen

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Pedro Amador

Midfielder Dax McCarty

Midfielder Alexey Miranchuk

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba

Midfielder Bartosz Slisz

Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze

Striker Jamal Thiare

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0

Sept. 14 Nashville 2, Atlanta United 0

Sept. 18 Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami 2

Sept. 21 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 2

Sept. 28 Atlanta United 1, Philadelphia 1

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.