Info to know: Atlanta United at Philadelphia

Philadelphia goals for/against: 57/47

Philadelphia expected goals for/against: 54.7/45.1

Philadelphia key players

Daniel Gazdag: 17 goals, two assists

Mikael Uhre: 10 goals, five assists

Tai Baribo: Nine goals, two assists

Kai Wagner: One goal, 11 assists

About Atlanta United

Manager: Rob Valentino (interim)

Atlanta United away record: 3-7-5

Atlanta United goals for/against: 40/44

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 44.8/44.9

Atlanta United key players

Saba Lobjanidze: Seven goals, seven assists

Daniel Rios: Six goals, two assists

Alexey Miranchuk: Two goals

Injury reports (as of Sept. 26)

Atlanta United

Out: Ronald Hernandez (ankle), Xande Silva (foot), Jamal Thiare (concussion protocol) and Quentin Westberg (concussion protocol)

Philadelphia

Out: TBA

What was said

“It’s gonna be a tough game. Very good side, good players. They work really hard, but if you want to get into the playoffs, you have to beat teams like this. You have to get results there. And it’s something we’re all up for. I’m looking forward to to trying to keep a clean sheet.” – Derrick Williams

“This league, sometimes the teams win five in a row after losing six in a row. So you never know. But we have to focus on ourselves. We have 12 points to fight for. So yeah, we have to focus on ourselves and take as many points as we can.” – Stian Gregersen

“They score things that ... they’re just in the right areas at the right times. They’re very persistent, and they’re an experienced group that has been here before. So if we get a lead away from home, and especially a place like that, we have to be able to be defensively solid first, and then be really smart in all moments. So that’ll be the key.” – Valentino

“We have only the four games left, and it’s our rival, the opponent, also in the table. So we have to win this game if you want to play in the playoffs. So I’m fully motivated, and I hope also the whole team is.” – Bartosz Slisz

Officiating crew

Referee: Fotis Bazakos

Assistants: Adam Wienckowski & Gerard-Kader Lebuis

Fourth official: Luis Arroyo

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

AVAR: Robert Schaap

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Derrick Williams

Centerback Stian Gregersen

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Pedro Amador

Midfielder Dax McCarty

Midfielder Alexey Miranchuk

Midfielder Jay Fortune

Midfielder Bartosz Slisz

Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze

Striker Daniel Rios

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0

Sept. 14 Nashville 2, Atlanta United 0

Sept. 18 Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami 2

Sept. 21 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 2

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.