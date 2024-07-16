Details on Atlanta United’s season-ticket prices revealed

The team has more than $50 million to spend in the transfer window that opens Wednesday because of the sales of several players, including Thiago Almada to Botafogo for at least $21 million, Giorgos Giakoumakis to Cruz Azul for $10 million, and the pending sale of Caleb Wiley to Chelsea for $11 million.

Club President Garth Lagerwey said Thursday that he understands that some ticket-holders wouldn’t be happy by the price increases. Don Rovak, vice president of sales and service for AMB Sports and Entertainment, said the club expects a retention rate of at least 90%. The deadline to make a decision to renew will be Aug. 15, which is when accounts will start to be charged.

The least-expensive season ticket the club will offer next season is for $560 in the general-admission section of the Supporters Section for members of the Founders Club. The most-expensive season ticket will be on-field seating for $16,300. That price has more than doubled since it was introduced in 2023 at $8,040. The biggest percentage increase among non-premium seats since 2017 is in the Lower Goal section, which started at $360 and will be $650 in 2025, an 80.5% increase.

Among the other premium sections, prices range from $6,400 in the Molly B’s Lounge, which is scheduled to open in August and requires a three-year commitment, to $1,710 for Exterior Club 2. That price was $936 in 2018, which is the first year that Mercedes-Benz Stadium was open for a full season, and $900 in 2017. The schedule in the inaugural 2017 season was split between matches at Bobby Dodd Stadium and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta United 2025 season-ticket prices by section, 2025/2024/2017 (if applicable):

Supporters Section/GA: $560/$525/$360

Supporters Section/Reserved: $610/$575/$360

Mezzanine goal: $595/$560

Mezzanine corner: $775/$740

Lower goal: $650/$610/$360

Lower corner/goal: $775/$720

Lower sideline: $990/$935

Mezzanine sideline: $1,025/$970

Lower sideline/front: $1,225/$1,135

Exterior club: $1,710/$1,600/$900

Interior club: $1,945/$1,800/$1080

Harrah’s: $2,340/$21,160/$900

AMG Lounge: $4,500/$4,320/$3150

Super Suite: $5,150/$4,500

Truist Club: $5,400/$5.095

On-field seating: $16,380/$8,820

