Atlanta United season-ticket prices will go up for 2025 MLS season

Those in the supporters section will see an average increase of $1.89 per ticket, per match, or $34.02 more for the season.

The average increase in price for tickets is 6%. More details about the prices will be included in the packages sent by the team to the holders.

Next year’s season-ticket package will include 18 matches: 17 MLS and one Leagues Cup home match. Those renewing can also benefit from the free Apple MLS season pass, the club paying for tickets to away matches except for at Inter Miami, the ticket transfer program, and in 2025 the club will offer a buy-back program for those who know in advance which of the 18 matches they can’t attend.

Club President Garth Lagerwey said Thursday that he understands that some ticket-holders will be displeased by the increase. The club is in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, fired manager Gonzalo Pineda and has sold two standout players, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Thiago Almada, and is on the verge of selling another, Caleb Wiley. It was eliminated from the U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday by USL-side Indy Eleven.

“We’re always looking at the balance, so price versus benefit, and we believe this is the right balance for us,” he said. “We have taken players away from the team, it’s not as good as it was two months ago. But this is such a cool opportunity now because now we get to do the fun stuff. Now we get to add the players that are going to be here for a long time.

“I get why people are nervous and are like, ‘Lagerwey has no idea,’ but I have done this before and with some decent results. I would ask for folks to be patient and see how we emerge on the other side of not just this transfer window – I would say probably two to three away from the finished product of where I want to get us – but ... we’ve gone through the subtracting part. And now we get to add, and adding parts I can assure you is a lot more fun than subtracting.”

Season-ticket holders should start to receive renewal notifications next week. The deadline to make a decision to renew will be Aug. 15, which is when accounts will start to be charged.

Don Rovak, vice president of sales and service for AMB Sports and Entertainment, said the club expects a retention rate of at least 90%.

When the 2025 MLS schedule is released, season-ticket holders will be given a to-be-determined window in which they can decide which of the home matches they can attend. For the matches they can’t attend, they can give the tickets back to Atlanta United and receive a credit toward next season. If a decision can’t be made about attending a match within that window, the holder can use the transfer program run by the club.

The Molly B’s Lounge is expected to open at end of August and will include 152 seats at a price of $6,400 per set per season on a three-year contract. The lounge includes chef stations, food, liquor, larger seats and the right to purchase tickets for international soccer matches at the stadium. Rovak said sales are strong for the Lounge. Sales include the regular season and playoff matches for remainder of this season through the 2027 season on the contract.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are going to listen to the podcast for the first time, please follow it on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.