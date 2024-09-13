Atlanta United’s Alexey Miranchuk adapting quickly

“When I get the opportunity to come here, especially Atlanta, a bunch of rappers from Atlanta, you see how it’s everything is like working. I was always listening to Atlanta rappers, and now I’m in Atlanta, so, I mean, somebody there decides everything in the universe somehow put me here.”

Miranchuk will take the next step in that universal plan when he makes his home debut for the Five Stripes in Saturday’s MLS match against Nashville at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Miranchuk has two appearances, one off the bench on the road Aug. 24 in a 2-0 loss at the L.A. Galaxy and the other a start Aug. 31 in the 1-0 win at Charlotte.

Miranchuk took his first tour of the $1.6 billion stadium Monday. He was in awe of its size and said he can’t wait to feel the energy once the supporters arrive for what could be a pivotal match. The match is sold out, according to the team. Atlanta United is in 10th place in the East. The top nine teams will qualify for the playoffs. Atlanta United has seven matches remaining, four at home. Nashville is the second-worst team in the league. Miami, the next match, likely will bring a weakened squad Wednesday. Atlanta United needs the six points. Miranchuk should play an important role.

“I think when he’s on the ball, the word I use is almost ‘silky,’ right?” captain Brad Guzan said. “He glides with the ball. The ball stays attached to his foot quite well. We tend to get in the attacking third, we get into dangerous areas. We just need that, whether it’s a final ball, final shot, the final action, I think he’s got the quality to help us.”

Should Miranchuk score, he doesn’t yet know what song he hopes the stadium will play. He said he will worry about it after. He’s well-versed in Atlanta’s music scene, so he likely won’t be surprised should the team break tradition and play something other than OutKast and its “Bombs over Baghdad,” which has become the anthem after goals. Miranchuk described them as a “most famous” group.

It’s funny how things such as music and sports can tie storylines together.

Rap music and soccer were Miranchuk’s loves growing up in a small city of Slavyansk-na-Kubani in southeastern Russia, where he would play soccer in the streets with his friends.

Lil Wayne was the first rap artist that Miranchuk remembers listening to growing up in Russia. Guf was the first Russian rapper he listened to. Miranchuk loves everything about rap culture, “who doesn’t like hip-hop in my generation?” he asked. He’s now listening to Gunna, Juice Wrld, Future and Metro Boomin, among others. Miranchuk said he can spit a few lines from songs when he’s driving or in the shower. Asked if he freestyles, he said he needed to think because he’s never been asked to share that.

Miranchuk’s exposure to soccer grew from his father, a truck driver who had a route to Moscow, where he purchased jerseys of famous players, including Ronaldinho’s Barcelona jersey, and brought them back for Alexey and his twin brother, Anton, who now plays for Sion in Switzerland.

“We were so excited to wear this because in my city there wasn’t, like a big, famous player,” Alexey Miranchuk said.

Ronaldinho became Miranchuk’s favorite player, first at Barcelona and then at A.C. Milan. Miranchuk said the only thing he tries to copy from Ronaldinho is the joy with which he played.

“It’s hard to do the same things,” Miranchuk said with a smile.

The Miranchuks moved to Moscow in 2013, when he was 12 years old. He made his debut for Lokomotiv Moscow when he was 17, appearing 178 times with 32 goals. He was purchased by Atalanta in 2020 and helped them win the Europa League earlier this year.

Then the universe stepped in, and he agreed to a $13 million transfer to Atlanta United. He hasn’t yet met any of his favorite rappers but grew curious when told that many have hammered the Golden Spike, part of the team’s pre-match festivities.

The move is going well on and off the field. He said the team and his teammates have welcomed him and are helping him whenever he has questions. He likes the league. He said it’s more about transitions than it was in Italy, which was more about tactics. But he’s adapting quickly. He had one shot and created two chances in 89 minutes at Charlotte.

“He’s a different type of player,” interim manager Rob Valentino said. “Sometimes you might not see him actually on the ball … might see him be in a good space that occupies an opponent, and then eventually, maybe in three passes, he ends up with the ball, or he ends up with a pass that helps link play. He’s got a really good understanding of space and teammates and where they’re moving. So that integration process has been quick.”

Off the field, some things are easier than others. Shopping isn’t a problem. Chicken is chicken and rice is rice, he said. He said air conditioning in buildings and ice in drinks were surprising, but he’s gotten used to them. He said his thermostat is on a “normal” setting in his apartment, which he moved into earlier this week.

All in all, things are going well, even if the whys aren’t quite understood.

“People who don’t know exactly what it is like, coming to a new team, new league, and it’s supposed to be easy,” he said. “It’s not. In every sports and every job you need the time to adapt. For me, it’s more supportive to feel like, from day one that I’m part of the team, it’s my new home. Thanks to everybody who helped me so for now, I don’t see any big challenges. It’s just, it’s just different. I have to adapt. I can do anything. I just have to adapt.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple — https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify — https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts — https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are going to listen to the podcast for the first time, please follow it on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts … and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.