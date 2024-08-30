Atlanta United working hard to improve its scoring

After being shut out for the seventh time this season Saturday in a 2-0 loss at the L.A. Galaxy, Valentino had the team work on patterns of play in attempts to continue to get into good scoring position, and then finishing those sequences with goals.

The team went through several drills Thursday to try to improve in those areas. They’ve also watched a lot of game video this week to review what’s happening on offense. It’s important because the team is in the ninth and final playoff spot in the East. Seven teams are within two points of each other and competing for the final postseason spot.

“Just making sure that they understand whoever’s got the best option, give them the ball to have the shot, or you have to be really clinical in how you execute your final shot, whether it’s a technique, or whether it’s the angle of approach, or whether it’s a dribble or a pass, or way you combine,” Valentino said. “So just different ways that we can continue to layer on what we’ve already been doing or creating the chance, but just finalizing it.”

Valentino is hoping that Alexey Miranchuk’s continued integration into the team and lineup will help Atlanta United’s attack. Valentino wouldn’t say if Miranchuk will start against Charlotte. He came off the bench at the L.A. Galaxy. The highlight was hitting the crossbar with a shot. Valentino said Miranchuk’s fitness levels are good. The goal is to get him used to his teammates quickly.

“He has increased the level at training, and he’s a very good guy also,” centerback Stian Gregersen said. “So he’s going to help us a lot, and hopefully he’s going to be the box opener for us. We have seen a lot of videos of them and where we’re going to punish them, and I think this is going to suit Alexey very well.”

Charlotte has allowed the second-fewest goals (28) in the MLS Atlanta United will need all the help it can get. Valentino said Charlotte’s defense is effective because all 11 players work. They limit space between their lines and are aggressive when a player must step toward an opponent. If their lines are broken, they recover quickly and often put as many as 10 players near their own 18-yard box to frustrate opponents.

Knowing that, and knowing that Atlanta United has had trouble finishing its chances, means the team needs to take better advantage Saturday than it has in past matches.

“If you’re creating average chances, it doesn’t really matter,” Valentino said. “It’s more about the high quality chances that we create. Yeah, they’re a great defensive team. They’re a good team in general, really organized, very disciplined. It’ll be difficult, but that’s the challenge that we have to go and face up against and create better chances and high volume as well.”

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.