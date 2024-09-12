Atlanta United wants a fast start against Nashville

“I really want to see us start well against Nashville, start with aggression,” McCarty said. “Parlay the confidence and the momentum we get (that) we gained in Charlotte into this game in front of our home fans.”

It was the finish against Charlotte that propelled Atlanta United. Fortune scored in the 55th minute. After a few minutes of struggle, Atlanta United rebounded and began to create opportunities that allowed it to see out the match.

“I think when you’re in a moment like we are, maybe it was a little tense or (we) stopped doing things that got us to that moment to get the goal or create the goal,” Valentino said. “I like the way that the players combined and moved off each other, the way we decided to, whether we decided to play a little more direct where we decided to play through that. There were some good moments there. Again, still work in progress, for sure, but there was some good signs there.”

The team has spent the past two weeks trying to strengthen its skill at creating leads and then seeing out results, as it did in North Carolina.

A challenge will be that Nashville has changed under new manager B.J. Callaghan. Instead of being a deep-lying, counterattacking team, which it was under Gary Smith, the Coyotes are trying to keep the ball and work itself into attacking positions. It hasn’t worked well. The team is 0-3-1 since Callaghan took over. McCarty said he thinks his former team has been unlucky in front of goal.

“The more chances that they get, the chance, the likelihood is that they’re going to start finishing those, and so we have to make sure that doesn’t happen against us, and we have to make sure we start on the front foot, score some goals early, and try to make sure we keep the ball away from them because they are much better in possession than they were,” McCarty said.

Injury updates: Fullback Ronald Hernandez is the only player who won’t be available against Nashville, as of Thursday, Valentino said.

Hernandez suffered an ankle injury during training last week. Valentino said he didn’t have a timetable for his return.

McCarty at peace: McCarty said he remains happy with his decision to retire, which he announced Aug. 19.

He joked he’s been watching a lot of Golf Channel as part of preparation for what’s next whenever Atlanta United’s season ends.

But he’s not ready to close his 19-year career.

“There’s obviously an element of sadness about it, but there’s also an element of peace with it,” he said. “I’ve learned throughout the years, the way that I go about my business, the routine, that’s what keeps you going. And then just focused on contributing in any way that I can … there are things that I can provide to the team that I think make small differences. And if those differences can add up to a player playing well that’s playing ahead of me, or the team doing well on a set piece, or just any little detail that we can all contribute to making the team better, that’s what I’m going to try to do these last six, seven games, and then hopefully into the playoffs as well.”

