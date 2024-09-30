Atlanta United could use production from left wing

“We definitely have been having to make shifts a little bit with the squad we’ve got, but no excuses, and we just try to get the best out of the team that we can,” Valentino said Monday.

Tyler Wolff started in last week’s 1-1 draw at Philadelphia because Valentino said they like his ability to get up and down the pitch and go hard into tackles. He had one shot and one key pass in 63 minutes and helped neutralize Quinn Sullivan.

After Wolff was subbed off, Jay Fortune slid over from central midfield for a few minutes. Edwin Mosquera finished there. In the previous match at Red Bulls, Alexey Miranchuk started on the wing before a formation change to start the second half saw him move to plays as an attacking midfielder. Mosquera came on deeper in the second half and scored.

“Edwin’s been very impactful off the bench there,” Valentino said. Mosquera has been dealing with a knee injury that has affected his ability to start.

“We need to make sure he can do both sides of it, so when he comes into the game, or if he was to start a game, that he can do that for 60 to 90 minutes,” Valentino said.

Atlanta United’s wingers will be important on Wednesday because Montreal will likely play a high defensive line. There will be space between the fullbacks and centerbacks, and the goalkeeper, that can be exploited if Saba Lobjanidze on the right, and whomever starts on the left, can run onto over-the-top passes from teammates.

Injury updates. Striker Jamal Thiare, goalkeeper Quentin Westberg and fullback Ronald Hernandez fully participated in Monday’s session and should be available for Wednesday. Thiare underwent his last concussion protocol exam after Monday’s session and passed, Valentino said. Thiare sustained a head injury two matches ago at Red Bulls. He didn’t participate in last week’s match at Philadelphia.

Game watching. Valentino said there won’t be anyone on staff watching Wednesday’s other matches that are relevant to the chase for the final two playoff spots.

“We have to win and put pressure on teams,” he said. “So if we win our game on Wednesday that’s what’s most important. And then we can put some pressure on teams, and then we can go for the next one.”

The scenario: Charlotte is in seventh with 42 points, followed by Toronto and Philadelphia with 37 each. Those are the final three playoff spots. Montreal is in 10th, which also has 37 points. Toronto is in eighth because it has the first tiebreaker, number of wins. Philadelphia is in ninth because it has the second tiebreaker, goal-difference. Atlanta United is in 11th with 34 points, followed by D.C. United in 12th with 34 points. Nashville is in 13th with 33 points.

Wednesday, Charlotte will host Chicago, Toronto will host Red Bulls, Philadelphia will play at Orlando, Atlanta United will host Montreal, Nashville will host D.C. United.

Atlanta United could end up tied on points, but wouldn’t yet win tiebreakers, with Toronto and Philadelphia if it can defeat Montreal and those two teams lose.

