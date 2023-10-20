Boys Football Roundup – October 19, 2023

Adairsville dominated Chickamauga Gordon Lee 40-7 for a Georgia high school football victory at Chickamauga Gordon Lee High on Oct. 19.

Adairsville opened with a 21-0 advantage over Chickamauga Gordon Lee through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a towering 40-0 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Adairsville and Chickamauga Gordon Lee were both scoreless.

The Trojans rallied in the final quarter, but the Tigers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Adairsville and Chickamauga Gordon Lee played in a 42-28 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Chickamauga Gordon Lee faced off against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Adairsville took on Rossville Ridgeland on Oct. 6 at Adairsville High School.

Atlanta B.E.S.T pushes over South Atlanta

Atlanta B.E.S.T knocked off South Atlanta 28-14 in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 19.

Last season, South Atlanta and Atlanta B.E.S.T squared off on Oct. 20, 2022 at South Atlanta High School.

Recently on Oct. 6, South Atlanta squared off with Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian in a football game.

Atlanta Marist tops North Atlanta

Atlanta Marist handed North Atlanta a tough 16-3 loss on Oct. 19 in Georgia football.

The War Eagles and the Warriors were deadlocked at 3-3 heading to the third quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The War Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 6, North Atlanta faced off against Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter.

Atlanta The Howard escapes close call with Griffin

Atlanta The Howard topped Griffin 28-21 in a tough tilt during this Georgia football game on Oct. 19.

Last season, Griffin and Atlanta The Howard squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Griffin High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Atlanta The Howard faced off against Athens McMinn County and Griffin took on Perry on Oct. 6 at Perry High School.

Carrollton Central defense stifles Dalton Southeast Whitfield County

Defense dominated as Carrollton Central pitched a 61-0 shutout of Dalton Southeast Whitfield County on Oct. 19 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Carrollton Central and Dalton Southeast Whitfield County squared off on Oct. 20, 2022 at Dalton Southeast Whitfield County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Carrollton Central faced off against Calhoun Sonoraville and Dalton Southeast Whitfield County took on Tunnel Hill Northwest on Oct. 5 at Dalton Southeast Whitfield County High School.

Cartersville allows no points against Cartersville Woodland

A suffocating defense helped Cartersville handle Cartersville Woodland 43-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 19.

Cartersville opened with an 8-0 advantage over Cartersville Woodland through the first quarter.

The Hurricanes’ offense roared in front for a 22-0 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Cartersville pulled to a 36-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hurricanes held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cartersville and Cartersville Woodland squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cartersville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cartersville Woodland faced off against Dalton and Cartersville took on White Cass on Oct. 6 at Cartersville High School.

Columbus Carver collects victory over Albany Monroe

Columbus Carver pushed past Albany Monroe for a 28-17 win in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 19.

The Tigers’ offense darted in front for a 22-10 lead over the Tornadoes at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Tigers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-6 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Columbus Carver and Albany Monroe squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Albany Monroe High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Columbus Carver faced off against Thomasville and Albany Monroe took on Cordele Crisp County on Oct. 7 at Albany Monroe High School.

Columbus Shaw allows no points against Columbus Hardaway

A suffocating defense helped Columbus Shaw handle Columbus Hardaway 17-0 at Columbus Shaw High on Oct. 19 in Georgia football action.

The last time Columbus Shaw and Columbus Hardaway played in a 21-17 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Columbus Hardaway faced off against Cairo.

Covington Eastside earns narrow win over Athens Clarke Central

Covington Eastside topped Athens Clarke Central 14-7 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 19.

The Eagles opened a modest 14-0 gap over the Gladiators at the intermission.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Athens Clarke Central got within 14-7.

Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Athens Clarke Central and Covington Eastside squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Athens Clarke Central High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Covington Eastside faced off against Ringgold Heritage.

Cumming South Forsyth dominates Cumming Forsyth Central

Cumming South Forsyth scored early and often to roll over Cumming Forsyth Central 34-7 for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 19.

Cumming South Forsyth jumped in front of Cumming Forsyth Central 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

The War Eagles registered a 13-7 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.

Cumming South Forsyth darted to a 20-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The War Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Cumming South Forsyth and Cumming Forsyth Central played in a 34-0 game on Oct. 20, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 6, Cumming South Forsyth squared off with Milton in a football game.

LaGrange Troup County allows no points against Fayetteville Fayette County

Defense dominated as LaGrange Troup County pitched a 56-0 shutout of Fayetteville Fayette County at Lagrange Troup County High on Oct. 19 in Georgia football action.

Last season, LaGrange Troup County and Fayetteville Fayette County squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Fayetteville Fayette County High School.

Recently on Oct. 6, Fayetteville Fayette County squared off with Fayetteville Starrs Mill in a football game.

Macon Southwest overpowers Columbus Kendrick in thorough fashion

Macon Southwest unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Columbus Kendrick 38-6 Thursday in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 19.

Last season, Macon Southwest and Columbus Kendrick faced off on Oct. 20, 2022 at Columbus Kendrick High School.

Recently on Oct. 5, Macon Southwest squared off with Columbus Spencer High School in a football game.

Milton rallies to rock Cumming West Forsyth

Milton shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 45-14 win over Cumming West Forsyth during this Georgia football game on Oct. 19.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cumming West Forsyth, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Milton through the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles’ offense darted in front for a 21-7 lead over the Wolverines at halftime.

Milton and Cumming West Forsyth each scored in the third quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cumming West Forsyth faced off against Alpharetta Denmark and Milton took on Cumming South Forsyth on Oct. 6 at Milton High School.

Rome Darlington rides to cruise-control win over Rome Armuchee

Rome Darlington dominated Rome Armuchee 49-7 in Georgia high school football on Oct. 19.

Last season, Rome Darlington and Rome Armuchee faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Rome Armuchee High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Rome Darlington faced off against Summerville Chattooga and Rome Armuchee took on Lindale Pepperell on Oct. 6 at Rome Armuchee High School.

Roswell routs Marietta Sprayberry

Roswell handled Marietta Sprayberry 49-7 in an impressive showing for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 19.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Marietta Sprayberry faced off against Johns Creek and Roswell took on Marietta Lassiter on Oct. 6 at Roswell High School.

Tucker shuts out Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr.

Defense dominated as Tucker pitched a 40-0 shutout of Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 19.

Recently on Oct. 6, Tucker squared off with Chamblee Charter in a football game.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.