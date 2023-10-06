Tunnel Hill Northwest shuts out Dalton Southeast Whitfield County

Defense dominated as Tunnel Hill Northwest pitched a 37-0 shutout of Dalton Southeast Whitfield County in Georgia high school football on Oct. 5.

The Bruins’ offense pulled in front for a 20-0 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

Tunnel Hill Northwest steamrolled to a 37-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Tunnel Hill Northwest and Dalton Southeast Whitfield County faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Tunnel Hill Northwest High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Dalton Southeast Whitfield County faced off against Atlanta Druid Hills.

