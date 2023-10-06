Tunnel Hill Northwest shuts out Dalton Southeast Whitfield County

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago
X

Defense dominated as Tunnel Hill Northwest pitched a 37-0 shutout of Dalton Southeast Whitfield County in Georgia high school football on Oct. 5.

The Bruins’ offense pulled in front for a 20-0 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

Tunnel Hill Northwest steamrolled to a 37-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Tunnel Hill Northwest and Dalton Southeast Whitfield County faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Tunnel Hill Northwest High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Dalton Southeast Whitfield County faced off against Atlanta Druid Hills.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

