Macon Southwest rides the rough off Columbus Kendrick

Macon Southwest handed Columbus Kendrick a tough 28-8 loss in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 20.
Macon Southwest drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Columbus Kendrick after the first quarter.
Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Macon Southwest and Columbus Kendrick were both scoreless.
The Patriots’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 15-8 points differential.
Recently on October 7, Columbus Kendrick squared off with Macon Northeast in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.