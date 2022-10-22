Adairsville ends the party for Chickamauga Gordon Lee

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Adairsville prevailed over Chickamauga Gordon Lee 42-28 on October 21 in Georgia football action.
Adairsville drew first blood by forging a 13-7 margin over Chickamauga Gordon Lee after the first quarter.
The Tigers opened a thin 21-14 gap over the Trojans at halftime.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Adairsville and Chickamauga Gordon Lee locked in a 28-28 stalemate.
The Tigers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Trojans 14-0 in the last stanza.
Recently on October 7, Adairsville squared off with Rossville Ridgeland in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
