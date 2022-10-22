ajc logo
Rome Darlington pours it on Rome Armuchee

1 hour ago

Rome Darlington offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Rome Armuchee during this 45-7 victory at Rome Armuchee High on October 21 in Georgia football action.

Rome Darlington moved in front of Rome Armuchee 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Indians.

Rome Darlington pulled to a 45-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on October 7, Rome Armuchee faced off against Lindale Pepperell and Rome Darlington took on Summerville Chattooga on October 7 at Summerville Chattooga High School. For more, click here.

