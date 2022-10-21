South Atlanta defeats Atlanta B.E.S.T in lopsided affair

Exclusive
Herschel Walker embraces his badge controversy
Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

South Atlanta swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Atlanta B.E.S.T 50-7 for a Georgia high school football victory on October 20.

Recently on October 7, South Atlanta squared off with Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

