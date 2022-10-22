Griffin takes a toll on Atlanta The Howard

Griffin pushed past Atlanta The Howard for a 35-16 win in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 21.
The first quarter gave Griffin a 14-3 lead over Atlanta The Howard.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters.
The Bears hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 21-13 advantage in the frame.
In recent action on October 8, Griffin faced off against Perry and Atlanta The Howard took on Griffin Spalding on October 7 at Griffin Spalding High School. For more, click here.
