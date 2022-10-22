Columbus Shaw slips past Columbus Hardaway

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Columbus Shaw did just enough to beat Columbus Hardaway 21-17 for a Georgia high school football victory on October 21.
Columbus Shaw opened with a 7-3 advantage over Columbus Hardaway through the first quarter.
Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.
