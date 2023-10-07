Marietta Sprayberry bests Johns Creek

Marietta Sprayberry’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Johns Creek 38-14 during this Georgia football game on Oct. 6.

The last time Marietta Sprayberry and Johns Creek played in a 41-21 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Johns Creek faced off against Roswell and Marietta Sprayberry took on Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic on Sept. 22 at Marietta Sprayberry High School.

