Cartersville gives Cartersville Woodland the business

Cartersville’s competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Cartersville Woodland 31-6 on October 21 in Georgia football.
Cartersville opened with a 17-0 advantage over Cartersville Woodland through the first quarter.
The Wildcats rallied in the second quarter by making it 17-6.
Cartersville breathed fire to a 31-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
In recent action on October 7, Cartersville faced off against White Cass and Cartersville Woodland took on Dalton on October 7 at Dalton High School. For a full recap, click here.
