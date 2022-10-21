Carrollton Central sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Dalton Southeast Whitfield County

An early dose of momentum thrust Carrollton Central to a 51-6 runaway past Dalton Southeast Whitfield County at Dalton Southeast Whitfield County High on October 20 in Georgia football action.
Carrollton Central darted in front of Dalton Southeast Whitfield County 20-6 to begin the second quarter.
Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.
Carrollton Central steamrolled to a 41-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lions put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Raiders 10-0 in the last stanza.
In recent action on October 7, Dalton Southeast Whitfield County faced off against Tunnel Hill Northwest and Carrollton Central took on Calhoun Sonoraville on October 7 at Carrollton Central High School. For more, click here.
