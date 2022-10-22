Columbus Carver cancels check from Albany Monroe

Columbus Carver put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Albany Monroe in a 35-19 decision for a Georgia high school football victory on October 21.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Tigers fought to a 20-13 halftime margin at the Tornadoes’ expense.
Albany Monroe trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 20-19.
The Tigers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 15-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.
