Jetstream: LaGrange Troup County’s early advantage leaves Fayetteville Fayette County in its wake

LaGrange Troup County scored early and continued the onslaught to prevail in a 49-21 win over Fayetteville Fayette County in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 21.
LaGrange Troup County darted in front of Fayetteville Fayette County 12-0 to begin the second quarter.
LaGrange Troup County’s offense breathed fire in front for a 30-0 lead over Fayetteville Fayette County at halftime.
Fayetteville Fayette County tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 49-21 in the third quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
In recent action on October 7, Fayetteville Fayette County faced off against Fayetteville Starrs Mill and LaGrange Troup County took on Riverdale on October 7 at Riverdale High School. For more, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.