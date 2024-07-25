Things to watch for Atlanta United in Leagues Cup

An important difference between those first two meetings and Friday’s will be that Atlanta United centerback Stian Gregersen will be available for selection. Gregersen missed the first two meetings because of injuries. Gregersen, who is 6-foot-4, is very good in the air. It will be interesting to see if Benteke tries to match up against Williams, 5-11, or Gregersen.

Interim manager Rob Valentino said having Gregersen may not affect whether the team uses two centerbacks, which it attempted in the loss to D.C. United, or three, which it used in the win.

“Every personnel decision that we make is with a purpose,” Valentino said. “And that would be no different with a guy like Stian. Benteke is good. It doesn’t matter who you have up against them, he’s probably going to win a majority of them.”

Here are other things to watch in the match:

Set-pieces. Atlanta United scored its first two goals this season from set-pieces in last week’s 2-1 win against Columbus. Gregersen scored both. Saba Lobjanidze assisted both from corner kicks. Valentino said that Lobjanidze took the corners, not Brooks Lennon, who had been taking them, because that’s the way they were designed. He said various people could take them.

Scoring the two goals has given Atlanta United another weapon that not only is good for the team, but gives opponents something else to scout.

“It’s a massive boost, usually when you get one more start flowing in so hopefully it can happen,” Williams said.

Penalty kicks. Should the match end tied, it will go to penalty kicks in a best-of-five format. Valentino said they have practiced the situation. The players who will take the kicks will be based upon who is playing and available, their history of taking the kicks, and how they’ve performed in training.

“Ultimately, when it does get to that, if we do decide, you have to ask the question: Are you ready to step up and take it?” Valentino said. “That’s the mentality piece. In the moment, are you really ready to step up and do it? Hopefully we don’t get to that, though.”

Atlanta United was eliminated from the group stage of Leagues Cup in penalty kicks by Cruz Azul last season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Roster for tournament. Atlanta United’s roster for the tournament includes all of its current first-team players as well as attacking midfielder Ashton Gordon and midfielder Jacob Williams from Atlanta United 2.

“We need depth; it’s a tournament that hopefully we can kind of continue to have positive results.” Valentino said.

Should Atlanta United sign new players, they can be added to the tournament roster as long as it’s done before Aug. 14, but no later than the start of the quarterfinals, which are scheduled to be played Aug. 15-17. As many as three players can be added or subbed on.

