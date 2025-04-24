Atlanta United traded Xande Silva because he had value, which now gives the Five Stripes flexibility to make moves in the next window, manager Ronny Deila said Thursday.
Atlanta United traded Silva to St. Louis on Wednesday, the final day of the primary window, in exchange for as much as $250,000 in general allocation money. It is $100,000 up front for this season, and as much as another $100,000 in 2026 if Silva appears in at least 75% of this season’s remaining regular-season matches. The team will receive another $50,000 in general allocation money next season if Silva is on St. Louis’ roster as of next season’s roster compliance date, which typically is the day before the season opener.
It was good business for Atlanta United. Not only could it receive as much as $250,000, but St. Louis will absorb Silva’s $688,000 salary, freeing that money but leaving his “special discovery” tag, which Atlanta United can use later this season.
Silva finished with 40 appearances, including 27 starts, with four goals and four assists.
“It’s nothing about Xande as a person or as a player; it’s more about where we are and where we want to go,” Deila said. “First, in this league, you need to get something out before you can get something in, and this was an opportunity now to put us in a place into the summer that we can do something.”
Deila didn’t want to say what that next something could be, other than, “We want good players.”
Deila said they are looking for players who can be leaders, and who can be physical, to potentially get better results from set pieces.
Deila also referenced that Silva, 28, was among a group of players who are around the same age, with the same ambitions and similar skills.
Trading Silva opens possibilities for younger players such as Edwin Mosquera, 23, and Luke Brennan, 20, he said.
“Because of that, we can do the changes that we want to do,” he said.
Out. Centerbacks Derrick Williams (hamstring) and Stian Gregersen (quadriceps), midfielder Tristan Muyumba (adductor) and striker Emmanuel Latte Lath (yellow-card accumulation) are out for Saturday’s match at Orlando.
Gregersen and Muyumba could be seen training together Thursday.
Noah Cobb and Luis Abram likely will start at centerback. Deila can choose from Jay Fortune, Bartosz Slisz and Mateusz Klich in the midfield.
Jamal Thiare, who has five appearances this season, seems likely to start at striker.
“We know this moment is not easy for us, and we try just to bring something for the team, and I believe in myself, and I’ll just stay positive for this game because it is most important,” Thiare said Tuesday.
Rankings. Miguel Almiron ranks seventh in MLS in progressive passes (68). Houston’s Jack McGlynn leads (88). … Atlanta United ranks fourth in touches in the opponent’s 18-yard box (239), 49 behind leaders Vancouver. The White Caps are second in MLS in goals (17). Atlanta United has 11. … Atlanta United ranks seventh in winning aerial duels (54%), 3.5% behind leaders D.C. United. … Atlanta United ranks sixth in crosses from open play (89), from which they have 22 shots, which is fourth most in the league. … Atlanta United’s 50 corner kicks are sixth most. … Atlanta United’s 73 successful dribbles are fourth most, and its 50.78% dribble success rate is third best.
Officials. Marcos DeOliveira will be the referee, with assistants Andrew Bigelow and Tyler Wyrostek, fourth official Matt Thompson VAR Edvin Jurisevic and AVAR Jozef Batko.
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2
March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0
March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2
March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3
April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1
April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0
April 19 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0
April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox
May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox
May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple
May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple
May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple
May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
