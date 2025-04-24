Silva finished with 40 appearances, including 27 starts, with four goals and four assists.

“It’s nothing about Xande as a person or as a player; it’s more about where we are and where we want to go,” Deila said. “First, in this league, you need to get something out before you can get something in, and this was an opportunity now to put us in a place into the summer that we can do something.”

Deila didn’t want to say what that next something could be, other than, “We want good players.”

Deila said they are looking for players who can be leaders, and who can be physical, to potentially get better results from set pieces.

Deila also referenced that Silva, 28, was among a group of players who are around the same age, with the same ambitions and similar skills.

Trading Silva opens possibilities for younger players such as Edwin Mosquera, 23, and Luke Brennan, 20, he said.

“Because of that, we can do the changes that we want to do,” he said.

Out. Centerbacks Derrick Williams (hamstring) and Stian Gregersen (quadriceps), midfielder Tristan Muyumba (adductor) and striker Emmanuel Latte Lath (yellow-card accumulation) are out for Saturday’s match at Orlando.

Gregersen and Muyumba could be seen training together Thursday.

Noah Cobb and Luis Abram likely will start at centerback. Deila can choose from Jay Fortune, Bartosz Slisz and Mateusz Klich in the midfield.

Jamal Thiare, who has five appearances this season, seems likely to start at striker.

“We know this moment is not easy for us, and we try just to bring something for the team, and I believe in myself, and I’ll just stay positive for this game because it is most important,” Thiare said Tuesday.

Rankings. Miguel Almiron ranks seventh in MLS in progressive passes (68). Houston’s Jack McGlynn leads (88). … Atlanta United ranks fourth in touches in the opponent’s 18-yard box (239), 49 behind leaders Vancouver. The White Caps are second in MLS in goals (17). Atlanta United has 11. … Atlanta United ranks seventh in winning aerial duels (54%), 3.5% behind leaders D.C. United. … Atlanta United ranks sixth in crosses from open play (89), from which they have 22 shots, which is fourth most in the league. … Atlanta United’s 50 corner kicks are sixth most. … Atlanta United’s 73 successful dribbles are fourth most, and its 50.78% dribble success rate is third best.

Officials. Marcos DeOliveira will be the referee, with assistants Andrew Bigelow and Tyler Wyrostek, fourth official Matt Thompson VAR Edvin Jurisevic and AVAR Jozef Batko.

