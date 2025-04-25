Jon Ossoff holds Cobb town hall as CDC cuts factor into Georgia Senate race

The mass layoffs at the CDC have quickly become a symbol in Georgia of Trump’s second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.

Just weeks into his new administration, the Department of Government Efficiency initiative led by Elon Musk cut hundreds of workers at the CDC who had recently been hired or promoted and were in a probationary period. Thousands more have since been laid off from the Atlanta-based agency, which started the year with roughly 13,000 staffers.

There’s still no public accounting of who was let go from the CDC or the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the agency. That silence has only fueled more confusion and deepened frustration, particularly as legal challenges over the firings work their way through the courts.

Even deeper cuts could be on the horizon as the Trump administration begins negotiating the CDC’s future budget and considers an overhaul of the federal government’s public health work. Supporters say the downsizing is a necessary purge of bureaucracy to reduce waste and tame a spiraling federal deficit.

But current and former CDC workers say the cuts are chaotic — and sometimes deliberately cruel. In one case, the staff that managed a key infant mortality database was fired, though the database remains live on the government’s website.

And some workers with decades of experience say they learned about the job cuts through Musk’s gleeful social media posts and the sudden appearance of DOGE tech workers at their campus.

They were told to soon expect a notification — then spent days anxiously awaiting a dispatch. Many ultimately received automated emails saying they were terminated for poor performance although they had glowing recent reviews.

Georgia Republicans have largely backed the Trump administration’s moves or sidestepped the issue altogether. Gov. Brian Kemp, a potential 2026 challenger to Ossoff, said earlier this year that “government can stand a little rightsizing” when asked about the firings. And after a fiery February town hall, U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick of Suwanee encouraged the White House to slow the pace of the layoffs — but not stop them.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, meanwhile, said in an interview he was he was focused on helping laid off CDC employees “leverage” their experience so they can start new firms in Georgia.