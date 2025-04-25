Politics
Politics

Jon Ossoff holds Cobb town hall as CDC cuts factor into Georgia Senate race

Thousands of workers have been laid off from the Atlanta-based agency.
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff will hold a town hall meeting in Cobb County Friday. (Taylor Croft/AJC)

Credit: Taylor Croft/AJC

Credit: Taylor Croft/AJC

By and
47 minutes ago

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is seizing on sharp cuts to the public health agencies as he races for reelection in Georgia, transforming the Trump administration’s government-shrinking efforts into a central theme of his 2026 campaign.

The Democrat will hold a town hall in Cobb County on Friday featuring longtime staffers of the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who were fired shortly after Trump returned to power.

The town hall quickly became a rallying point for current and former CDC employees, who lit up group texts encouraging each other to attend.

The mass layoffs at the CDC have quickly become a symbol in Georgia of Trump’s second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.

Just weeks into his new administration, the Department of Government Efficiency initiative led by Elon Musk cut hundreds of workers at the CDC who had recently been hired or promoted and were in a probationary period. Thousands more have since been laid off from the Atlanta-based agency, which started the year with roughly 13,000 staffers.

There’s still no public accounting of who was let go from the CDC or the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the agency. That silence has only fueled more confusion and deepened frustration, particularly as legal challenges over the firings work their way through the courts.

Even deeper cuts could be on the horizon as the Trump administration begins negotiating the CDC’s future budget and considers an overhaul of the federal government’s public health work. Supporters say the downsizing is a necessary purge of bureaucracy to reduce waste and tame a spiraling federal deficit.

But current and former CDC workers say the cuts are chaotic — and sometimes deliberately cruel. In one case, the staff that managed a key infant mortality database was fired, though the database remains live on the government’s website.

And some workers with decades of experience say they learned about the job cuts through Musk’s gleeful social media posts and the sudden appearance of DOGE tech workers at their campus.

They were told to soon expect a notification — then spent days anxiously awaiting a dispatch. Many ultimately received automated emails saying they were terminated for poor performance although they had glowing recent reviews.

Georgia Republicans have largely backed the Trump administration’s moves or sidestepped the issue altogether. Gov. Brian Kemp, a potential 2026 challenger to Ossoff, said earlier this year that “government can stand a little rightsizing” when asked about the firings. And after a fiery February town hall, U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick of Suwanee encouraged the White House to slow the pace of the layoffs — but not stop them.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, meanwhile, said in an interview he was he was focused on helping laid off CDC employees “leverage” their experience so they can start new firms in Georgia.

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics.

Ariel Hart is a reporter on health care issues. She works on the AJC’s health team and has reported on subjects including the Voting Rights Act and transportation.

Demonstrators gathered near the Centers for Disease and Control in Atlanta earlier this month to show support for workers and protest layoffs.

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

Stacey Abrams speaks at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Georgia State University’s convocation center in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Abrams is at the center of speculation over whether she will mount a third campaign for governor. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

