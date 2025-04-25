Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush

FLOWERY BRANCH — I love what Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot did in the draft Thursday night. Finally, he didn’t take an offensive skill player in the first round. Finally, the Falcons can stop trying to fool us (and maybe themselves) about their pass rush.
For years, I’ve listened to the team’s decision-makers say they can generate an effective pass rush by using every method except having players who are good at getting to the quarterback. This fall, the Falcons will have two talented rookies who can do that.
Fontenot used his first draft pick, No. 15 overall, to select Georgia’s Jalon Walker. Then he traded into the first round to take Tennessee’s James Pearce at No. 26.
Now, the Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.
“We had to definitely get our rush better, and both these players really make it better,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said.
Kudo to the Falcons for going all-in on an area of weakness. They signed free agent Leonard Floyd, who might have something left in his age-33 season. Then they drafted two of the top pass-rushing prospects in the draft.
Walker was the third edge rusher selected after Penn State’s Abdul Carter (No. 3 to the Giants) and Georgia teammate Mykel Williams (No. 11 to the 49ers). Pearce was the fifth edge after Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart (No. 17 to the Bengals). Walker is the best pass-rushing prospect drafted by the Falcons since they picked Vic Beasley No. 8 in 2015. Relatedly, Beasley is the last Falcons player to record 10 or more sacks (15.5 in 2016).
Now, the big question is: Can Walker and Pearce produce right away?
The Falcons desperately need at least one of them to become the rare NFL rookie who gets to the quarterback frequently. Both players have the athletic ability to do it, even if they are small by NFL edge standards. If Walker and Pearce learn quickly, they can help rejuvenate the Falcons pass rush. Last season, the team ranked 31st in sacks per pass attempt, 27th in pass-rush win rate and 25th in pressure percentage.
Most of the top pass-rush prospects don’t make an immediate impact. Per Football Reference, since sacks became an official statistic in 1982, only 27 of 428 linemen and linebackers drafted in the first round recorded 10 sacks or more as rookies.
Said Morris: “Make no mistake about it, it is very hard to find pass rushers (in the draft). It is very hard to get out there on your first day and do it. But I’ve got so much confidence in the people in the building to be able to help these guys be the best version of themselves.”
For Walker, it’s not clear how that will look as far as his position. He’s small for an NFL defensive end but may not be able to optimize his pass-rush skills playing at linebacker. Fontenot and Morris said they envision Walker lining up at several positions, similar to how Kirby Smart used him at Georgia.
“The kid’s makeup is obviously unique (with) all the things he can do, all the places he can rush from,” Morris said. “He’s an off-the-ball ‘backer, he’s an on-the-ball ‘backer. He can do so many things. He’s versatile.”
The way Walker sees it, he’s going to produce as a pass rusher no matter where the Falcons put him on the field.
“If you tell me to go get the quarterback, I’m going to go get him,” Walker said soon after the Falcons drafted him with the No. 15 overall pick. “It don’t matter if I’m at the end of the line. It don’t matter if I’m in the slot. It doesn’t matter if I’m off the ball.
“My job is simple. If you tell me to go get him, I’ll go get him. It’s just what I do. I feel like everyone knows it’s what I do best.”
That’s why I like Walker to the Falcons despite the questions about his position. He recorded 11.5 sacks as a full-time starter over the past two seasons. That number doesn’t measure his full impact. Walker played about half his snaps at linebacker. Pro Football Focus rates him among the best pass-rushers available in this draft.
Pearce earns high grades as a pass rusher, too. Fontenot decided he was worth a steep price in picks. In exchange for picks Nos. 26 and 101 this year, the Falcons sent the Rams their second-round pick this year (No. 42 overall), their first-round pick next year and the No. 242 pick this year.
“Pearce, as a pass-rusher, just look at the numbers,” Fontenot said. “Highest pressure rate in football, and it’s been consistent two years. This is a productive player. He can get off the ball. He’s explosive, he’s sudden, he’s ‘twitchy.’”
The Falcons need that kind of player. Fontenot got two of them in the draft. It was a welcome chance from his previous four drafts. The Falcons had top eight picks in each of those years and selected tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London, running back Bijan Robinson and quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
It was past time for the Fontenot to do something about his defense, especially the pass rush. That’s why I love what he did on the first night of the draft.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Falcons take Georgia standout Jalon Walker at No. 15 in NFL draft, trade to draft James Pearce
Since 1966, the Atlanta Falcons had never drafted a player from UGA in the first or second round of the NFL draft.
5 players on the Falcons’ draft radar at 15
Pressure is mounting on the personnel department to get pass-rush help and improve the defense.
The Latest
Featured
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
Stacey Abrams considers third run for governor as some Georgia Democrats move on
Once the unquestioned leader of Georgia Democrats, Stacey Abrams now faces an uncertain political future as she considers a third run for governor.
Orange Crush future in limbo after clash between organizer, trademark owner
The Orange Crush beach bash brought tens of thousands of HBCU students to Georgia's coast, but its future is clouded by a dispute between the trademark owner and organizer.
With midterms looming, Georgia fails to make election security upgrades
Election security proposals stalled in the Georgia General Assembly, leaving the same voting technology in place for the 2026 election. Election advocates say they're worried.