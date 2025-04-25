Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush

Now, the Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.

“We had to definitely get our rush better, and both these players really make it better,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said.

Kudo to the Falcons for going all-in on an area of weakness. They signed free agent Leonard Floyd, who might have something left in his age-33 season. Then they drafted two of the top pass-rushing prospects in the draft.

Walker was the third edge rusher selected after Penn State’s Abdul Carter (No. 3 to the Giants) and Georgia teammate Mykel Williams (No. 11 to the 49ers). Pearce was the fifth edge after Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart (No. 17 to the Bengals). Walker is the best pass-rushing prospect drafted by the Falcons since they picked Vic Beasley No. 8 in 2015. Relatedly, Beasley is the last Falcons player to record 10 or more sacks (15.5 in 2016).

Now, the big question is: Can Walker and Pearce produce right away?

The Falcons desperately need at least one of them to become the rare NFL rookie who gets to the quarterback frequently. Both players have the athletic ability to do it, even if they are small by NFL edge standards. If Walker and Pearce learn quickly, they can help rejuvenate the Falcons pass rush. Last season, the team ranked 31st in sacks per pass attempt, 27th in pass-rush win rate and 25th in pressure percentage.

Most of the top pass-rush prospects don’t make an immediate impact. Per Football Reference, since sacks became an official statistic in 1982, only 27 of 428 linemen and linebackers drafted in the first round recorded 10 sacks or more as rookies.

Said Morris: “Make no mistake about it, it is very hard to find pass rushers (in the draft). It is very hard to get out there on your first day and do it. But I’ve got so much confidence in the people in the building to be able to help these guys be the best version of themselves.”

For Walker, it’s not clear how that will look as far as his position. He’s small for an NFL defensive end but may not be able to optimize his pass-rush skills playing at linebacker. Fontenot and Morris said they envision Walker lining up at several positions, similar to how Kirby Smart used him at Georgia.

“The kid’s makeup is obviously unique (with) all the things he can do, all the places he can rush from,” Morris said. “He’s an off-the-ball ‘backer, he’s an on-the-ball ‘backer. He can do so many things. He’s versatile.”

The way Walker sees it, he’s going to produce as a pass rusher no matter where the Falcons put him on the field.

“If you tell me to go get the quarterback, I’m going to go get him,” Walker said soon after the Falcons drafted him with the No. 15 overall pick. “It don’t matter if I’m at the end of the line. It don’t matter if I’m in the slot. It doesn’t matter if I’m off the ball.

“My job is simple. If you tell me to go get him, I’ll go get him. It’s just what I do. I feel like everyone knows it’s what I do best.”

That’s why I like Walker to the Falcons despite the questions about his position. He recorded 11.5 sacks as a full-time starter over the past two seasons. That number doesn’t measure his full impact. Walker played about half his snaps at linebacker. Pro Football Focus rates him among the best pass-rushers available in this draft.

Pearce earns high grades as a pass rusher, too. Fontenot decided he was worth a steep price in picks. In exchange for picks Nos. 26 and 101 this year, the Falcons sent the Rams their second-round pick this year (No. 42 overall), their first-round pick next year and the No. 242 pick this year.

“Pearce, as a pass-rusher, just look at the numbers,” Fontenot said. “Highest pressure rate in football, and it’s been consistent two years. This is a productive player. He can get off the ball. He’s explosive, he’s sudden, he’s ‘twitchy.’”

The Falcons need that kind of player. Fontenot got two of them in the draft. It was a welcome chance from his previous four drafts. The Falcons had top eight picks in each of those years and selected tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London, running back Bijan Robinson and quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

It was past time for the Fontenot to do something about his defense, especially the pass rush. That’s why I love what he did on the first night of the draft.