Atlanta United
Atlanta United

Atlanta United finds no clear answers in loss to Philadelphia

‘Today, I felt too many were not at the level they can be,’ Five Stripes manager says.
Atlanta United midfielder Ajani Fortune (35) dribbles during the first half of the match against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United midfielder Ajani Fortune (35) dribbles during the first half of the match against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)
By
1 hour ago

CHESTER, Pa. — There weren’t any concrete solutions from Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila or his players after Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Philadelphia extended the team’s franchise-worst start.

The offense was shut out for the second consecutive match. Its turnovers contributed to all three of Philadelphia’s goals.

“I never give up,” Deila said. “We just have to keep on trying to improve each other. Today, I felt too many were not at the level they can be. We have to start there.”

ExplorePhiladelphia 3, Atlanta United 0: By the numbers

As with the other matches that are part of the team’s nine-point start, Atlanta United wasn’t outplayed throughout the match — they were outplayed in key moments defensively. That lack of execution continued on the other end of the pitch.

“When you look at the games we’ve played, the losses or ties that we’ve had, you can argue that it’s little details that are why we’re not winning the games,” midfielder Jay Fortune said. “And when it happens so much, you begin to question it. But at the end of the day, I mean, I believe in myself, and I believe in the teammates that I have.

“If I didn’t believe in it, it wouldn’t be fair to myself, my teammates, the fans, my family, so I think there’s still belief.”

Deila tried a new lineup in an attempt to spark this team. Fortune started at left wing in place of Saba Lobjanidze. and Noah Cobb moved into the starting lineup at centerback.

Two injuries, one to Stian Gregersen and the other to Tristan Muyumba, forced Deila to burn two substitutions from the three substitution windows. Deila said he was pleased with how Fortune played. Cobb was forced off in the second half with a bruised ankle.

With the personnel change ineffective, Deila said he may start to simplify things for the players. The team put just three shots on goal from its 13. It has put just 10 shots on goal from its 42 in its past three matches. Opponents have 13 shots on goal from their 32.

“Everybody understands exactly what’s needed in the different games,” Deila said. “We have to look at everything we are doing now, because today is like, good things like possession and such, but in the end, we lose games inside the two boxes.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1

April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

April 19 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta United forward Emmanuel Latte Lath #19 dribbles during the first half of the match against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday April 19, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s start gets worse, shut out by Philadelphia

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0: By the numbers

Zero wins for Atlanta United from three road matches this season.

1h ago

Atlanta United’s ‘healthy frustration’ showing as players struggle through slow start

Bartosz Slisz of the Atlanta United says the team is "too nice" and getting more aggressive is going to help them as they regroup after a franchise-worst start.

The Latest

Atlanta United midfielder Mateusz Klich (No. 43) dribbles during the first half of the match against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park in Philadelphia on April 19, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0: By the numbers

1h ago

Atlanta United’s start gets worse, shut out by Philadelphia

Atlanta United searching for resilience, starting with Philadelphia

Featured

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid

Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges

An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.