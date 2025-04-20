As with the other matches that are part of the team’s nine-point start, Atlanta United wasn’t outplayed throughout the match — they were outplayed in key moments defensively. That lack of execution continued on the other end of the pitch.

“When you look at the games we’ve played, the losses or ties that we’ve had, you can argue that it’s little details that are why we’re not winning the games,” midfielder Jay Fortune said. “And when it happens so much, you begin to question it. But at the end of the day, I mean, I believe in myself, and I believe in the teammates that I have.

“If I didn’t believe in it, it wouldn’t be fair to myself, my teammates, the fans, my family, so I think there’s still belief.”

Deila tried a new lineup in an attempt to spark this team. Fortune started at left wing in place of Saba Lobjanidze. and Noah Cobb moved into the starting lineup at centerback.

Two injuries, one to Stian Gregersen and the other to Tristan Muyumba, forced Deila to burn two substitutions from the three substitution windows. Deila said he was pleased with how Fortune played. Cobb was forced off in the second half with a bruised ankle.

With the personnel change ineffective, Deila said he may start to simplify things for the players. The team put just three shots on goal from its 13. It has put just 10 shots on goal from its 42 in its past three matches. Opponents have 13 shots on goal from their 32.

“Everybody understands exactly what’s needed in the different games,” Deila said. “We have to look at everything we are doing now, because today is like, good things like possession and such, but in the end, we lose games inside the two boxes.”

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1

April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

April 19 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple