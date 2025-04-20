CHESTER, Pa. — There weren’t any concrete solutions from Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila or his players after Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Philadelphia extended the team’s franchise-worst start.
The offense was shut out for the second consecutive match. Its turnovers contributed to all three of Philadelphia’s goals.
“I never give up,” Deila said. “We just have to keep on trying to improve each other. Today, I felt too many were not at the level they can be. We have to start there.”
As with the other matches that are part of the team’s nine-point start, Atlanta United wasn’t outplayed throughout the match — they were outplayed in key moments defensively. That lack of execution continued on the other end of the pitch.
“When you look at the games we’ve played, the losses or ties that we’ve had, you can argue that it’s little details that are why we’re not winning the games,” midfielder Jay Fortune said. “And when it happens so much, you begin to question it. But at the end of the day, I mean, I believe in myself, and I believe in the teammates that I have.
“If I didn’t believe in it, it wouldn’t be fair to myself, my teammates, the fans, my family, so I think there’s still belief.”
Deila tried a new lineup in an attempt to spark this team. Fortune started at left wing in place of Saba Lobjanidze. and Noah Cobb moved into the starting lineup at centerback.
Two injuries, one to Stian Gregersen and the other to Tristan Muyumba, forced Deila to burn two substitutions from the three substitution windows. Deila said he was pleased with how Fortune played. Cobb was forced off in the second half with a bruised ankle.
With the personnel change ineffective, Deila said he may start to simplify things for the players. The team put just three shots on goal from its 13. It has put just 10 shots on goal from its 42 in its past three matches. Opponents have 13 shots on goal from their 32.
“Everybody understands exactly what’s needed in the different games,” Deila said. “We have to look at everything we are doing now, because today is like, good things like possession and such, but in the end, we lose games inside the two boxes.”
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2
March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0
March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2
March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3
April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1
April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0
April 19 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0
April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX
May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX
May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple
May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple
May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple
May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0: By the numbers
Zero wins for Atlanta United from three road matches this season.
Atlanta United’s ‘healthy frustration’ showing as players struggle through slow start
Bartosz Slisz of the Atlanta United says the team is "too nice" and getting more aggressive is going to help them as they regroup after a franchise-worst start.
