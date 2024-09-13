Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Nashville

Atlanta United (8-12-7) will host Nashville (6-13-8) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be televised on AppleTV, and you can follow Doug Roberson’s coverage on X (formerly Twitter) @DougRobersonAJC.
Nashville manager: B.J. Callaghan
Atlanta United home record: 5-5-3
Nashville away record: 2-8-3
Atlanta United goals for/against: 36/38
Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 40.6/39.0
Nashville goals for/against: 26/44
Nashville expected goals for/against: 34.6/45.9
Nashville key players
Sam Surridge: Eight goals, one assist
Hany Mukhtar: Five goals, seven assists
Atlanta United key players
Saba Lobjanidze: Six goals, seven assists
Daniel Rios: Six goals, two assists
Jamal Thiare: Five goals
Brooks Lennon: Six assists
Alexey Miranchuk: New signee
Injury reports (as of Sept. 12)
Atlanta United
Out: Ronald Hernandez (ankle)
Nashville
Out: Lukas MacNaughton (not disclosed)
What was said
“We’ve had a little bit of a sample size to see what BJ (Callaghan) has done as he’s coming in, trying to implement some different things. There’s an understanding of who the players are. We’ve seen a lot of them in this league. There’s familiarity from players in our locker room who know those personalities and what those players can bring you. Can definitely see that they are they are trying to change things, and that’s going to happen when you have a new coach that comes in. So it’s about, whether it’s the analysis or the data set of what they do well and what they are trying to improve, and where we can kind of exploit those areas.” – Interim manager Rob Valentino on Nashville’s recent managerial change
“It’s all about confidence, and it’s about the way we approach the game. I think that we approached the game in Charlotte with almost a quiet confidence, knowing that we were going to come out of that game with a result, and that it was a direct rival right ahead of us that that actually took three points from us on our home field, and we use that as motivation. So we have to continue to find ways to motivate ourselves and to find motivation to continue to pick up points as we march toward the playoffs.” – Dax McCarty
Officiating crew
Referee: Armando Villareal
Assistants: Cory Richardson and Logan Brown
Fourth official: Katja Koroleva
VAR: Greg Dopka
AVAR: Fabio Tovar
Atlanta United’s predicted 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Centerback Derrick Williams
Centerback Stian Gregersen
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Left fullback Pedro Amador
Midfielder Bartosz Slisz
Midfielder Jay Fortune
Midfielder Alexey Miranchuk
Midfielder Xande Silva
Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze
Striker Jamal Thiare
Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule
Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0
March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1
March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0
March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0
March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0
April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1
April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1
April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1
May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup
May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2
May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0
May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1
May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup
May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0
May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1
June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2
June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2
June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1
June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1
July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1
July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2
July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1
July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0
July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2
July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1
July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup
Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup
Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0
Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0
Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.
