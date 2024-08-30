Info to know: Atlanta United at Charlotte

Charlotte home record: 6-2-5

Charlotte goals for/against: 31/28

Charlotte expected goals for/against: 34.1/33.2

Atlanta United goals for/against: 35/38

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 38.8/38.0

Charlotte key players

Patrick Agyemang: Seven goals, three assists

Kerwin Vargas: Five goals, one assist

Liel Abada: Four goals, two assists

Atlanta United key players

Saba Lobjanidze: Six goals, seven assists

Daniel Rios: Six goals, two assists

Jamal Thiare: Five goals

Brooks Lennon: Six assists

Alexey Miranchuk: New signee

Injury reports (as of Thursday)

Atlanta United

Questionable: Tristan Muyumba (hip) and Ronald Hernandez (knee)

Charlotte

None reported.

What was said

“First half, I thought we were the much better team. The goal kind of gave them life. Thinking back, I think we could have had three or four goals in that first half. We were very good. Second half, we came out first 15 minutes, they made some adjustments. They were very pressing, high press, and we didn’t adjust to it.” – Derrick Williams on Atlanta United’s previous match against Charlotte

“I think we both know it’s a big game for both of us, so both teams are going to want to win. They’re at home, they’re going to come fighting. You’re going to put everything into the game, and it’s important to start the match with intensity. I think if we do that, we have the talent to try and get us over the edge. But I think we know it’s not going to be an easy game. It’s going to be a dogfight at times, and there’s going to be suffering for both teams. We stay focused for 90-plus minutes that gives us the best chance with it being a rivalry.” – Jay Fortune

“We talked about (before the L.A. Galaxy game Saturday) there were nine games at the time, and we talked about the nine games are guaranteed. We have the rest of that season right, and after that, we hope we have more. And that’s the goal, to have more after that. So that one game’s gone now. We’ve got eight left, and then we approach every game as it comes. And there’s urgency, too. We don’t talk about outcome a lot, but the outcome is important because in my head, the outcome doesn’t change. We want to win every single game, and that’s the approach we go with, and that’s the mentality we go with. It doesn’t always happen. And I understand that’s the way it works. That’s the way life works. But we will go with that same urgency that we have had.” – Interim manager Rob Valentino

Officiating crew

Referee: Alexis Da Silva

Assistants: Jason White and Kevin Klinger

Fourth official: Guido Gonzales Jr.

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

AVAR: Tom Supple

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Derrick Williams

Centerback Stian Gregersen

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Pedro Amador

Midfielder Bartosz Slisz

Midfielder Dax McCarty

Midfielder Alexey Miranchuk

Midfielder Xande Silva

Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze

Striker Jamal Thiare

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are going to listen to the podcast for the first time, please follow it on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 24 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.