Info to know: Atlanta United at Charlotte

Atlanta United (7-12-7) will play at Charlotte (10-8-8) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Bank of America Stadium. The game will be televised on AppleTV, and you can follow Doug Roberson’s coverage on X (formerly Twitter) @DougRobersonAJC.
Charlotte manager: Dean Smith
Atlanta United away record: 2-7-4
Charlotte home record: 6-2-5
Charlotte goals for/against: 31/28
Charlotte expected goals for/against: 34.1/33.2
Atlanta United goals for/against: 35/38
Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 38.8/38.0
Charlotte key players
Patrick Agyemang: Seven goals, three assists
Kerwin Vargas: Five goals, one assist
Liel Abada: Four goals, two assists
Atlanta United key players
Saba Lobjanidze: Six goals, seven assists
Daniel Rios: Six goals, two assists
Jamal Thiare: Five goals
Brooks Lennon: Six assists
Alexey Miranchuk: New signee
Injury reports (as of Thursday)
Atlanta United
Questionable: Tristan Muyumba (hip) and Ronald Hernandez (knee)
Charlotte
None reported.
What was said
“First half, I thought we were the much better team. The goal kind of gave them life. Thinking back, I think we could have had three or four goals in that first half. We were very good. Second half, we came out first 15 minutes, they made some adjustments. They were very pressing, high press, and we didn’t adjust to it.” – Derrick Williams on Atlanta United’s previous match against Charlotte
“I think we both know it’s a big game for both of us, so both teams are going to want to win. They’re at home, they’re going to come fighting. You’re going to put everything into the game, and it’s important to start the match with intensity. I think if we do that, we have the talent to try and get us over the edge. But I think we know it’s not going to be an easy game. It’s going to be a dogfight at times, and there’s going to be suffering for both teams. We stay focused for 90-plus minutes that gives us the best chance with it being a rivalry.” – Jay Fortune
“We talked about (before the L.A. Galaxy game Saturday) there were nine games at the time, and we talked about the nine games are guaranteed. We have the rest of that season right, and after that, we hope we have more. And that’s the goal, to have more after that. So that one game’s gone now. We’ve got eight left, and then we approach every game as it comes. And there’s urgency, too. We don’t talk about outcome a lot, but the outcome is important because in my head, the outcome doesn’t change. We want to win every single game, and that’s the approach we go with, and that’s the mentality we go with. It doesn’t always happen. And I understand that’s the way it works. That’s the way life works. But we will go with that same urgency that we have had.” – Interim manager Rob Valentino
Officiating crew
Referee: Alexis Da Silva
Assistants: Jason White and Kevin Klinger
Fourth official: Guido Gonzales Jr.
VAR: Edvin Jurisevic
AVAR: Tom Supple
Atlanta United’s predicted 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Centerback Derrick Williams
Centerback Stian Gregersen
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Left fullback Pedro Amador
Midfielder Bartosz Slisz
Midfielder Dax McCarty
Midfielder Alexey Miranchuk
Midfielder Xande Silva
Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze
Striker Jamal Thiare
