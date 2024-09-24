Atlanta United’s playoff fight has a relegation feel

Williams is keenly aware of the clump of clubs who are competing for the final two wild-card spots. The sixth-place team, NYCFC, has 41 points and a five-point lead over the eighth- and ninth-place teams, Toronto and Philadelphia.

Williams theorizes it’s going to take 39 points to secure one of the two slots. Atlanta United has 33. Williams said the club needs to win at least three of its remaining matches to make the postseason for the second consecutive season. It has two matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, against Montreal and the Red Bulls. But it would make things less stressful if Atlanta United can start with a win at the Union.

“I think we can do it,” he said.

Atlanta United has no one but itself to blame that it’s on the wrong side of the red line that separates those who will get the opportunity to play for an MLS Cup and those who won’t. Atlanta United took only one point from a recent two-match homestand. It held a 2-1 lead against the Red Bulls, but was unable to hold on for the final seven minutes, instead giving up a late goal to drop two points in a 2-2 draw.

“We have to stay together as a group and work hard every day,” said Gregersen, who was on Bordeaux when it was relegated to France’s second division for the 2022-23 season. “This is the only thing we have to do. We have to move forward and know we have a tough game against Philadelphia. It’s going to be maybe the hardest away matches this season. But we’re going to prepare well this week.”

Gregersen said it will be tough because of the Union’s recent play and Atlanta United’s current place in the standings. Philadelphia has won five of its past seven, compared with Atlanta United, which has won only two of its past 10.

MLS doesn’t have promotion and relegation. In some ways, though, it does feel like Atlanta United is in a relegation battle. It already has fired its manager and technical director, common moves for teams in leagues that do feature relegation.

Like Williams, Gregersen said he’s aware of the table. Should the season come down to ties on points, the first tiebreaker is number of wins. The second is goal differential. Atlanta United currently has a better goal differential (minus-4) than those teams around it, with the exception of Philadelphia, which is the only one of the eight that has a positive goal-differential.

Williams said the difference won’t come down to doing one thing better than it has.

“It’s everything,” he said. “It’s just everyone doing the best they can. Just knowing how important the moment is, how you might not get this opportunity again. I’m trying to just focus on my my job and help others around me, and yeah, just have a real push at this end of the season.”

Wild-card chase

Seeding, team, points, goal difference, matches remaining, opponents (current points)

8. Toronto, 36, (minus-17), 3, at Chicago (29), vs. the Red Bulls (44), vs. Miami (64)

Two home games and playing a Miami team that likely won’t have much to play for because it will have clinched the Supporters’ Shield.

9. Philadelphia, 36, 10, 4, vs. Atlanta United (33), at Orlando (43), at Columbus (56), vs. Cincinnati (56)

If it defeats Atlanta United, it will have the inside track for that ninth and final playoff spot.

10. Montreal, 34, (minus-20), 4, vs. San Jose (18), at Atlanta United (33), at Charlotte (41), vs. NYCFC (41)

It should defeat San Jose, setting up its key match, which will be at Atlanta United.

11. Atlanta United, 33, (minus-4), 4, at Philadelphia (36), vs. Montreal (34), vs. the Red Bulls (44), at Orlando (43)

It must get something from Saturday’s match at Subaru Park and then defeat Montreal.

12. Nashville, 33, (minus-15), 4, at New England (28), vs. D.C. United (33), at NYCFC (41), at Chicago (29)

More road matches than the others but arguably the easiest schedule

13. D.C. United, 33, (minus-17), 4, vs. Columbus (56), at Nashville (33), at New England (28), vs. Charlotte (41)

Tough schedule to finish; can Christian Benteke drag them into a wild-card spot?

