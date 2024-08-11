Atlanta United’s Noah Cobb enjoys success with U.S. Under-20s

Cobb said the top memory, along with the medal and his nametag, he will take from the tournament is Brooklyn Raines’ goal in the 86th minute to clinch a 2-1 win against Panama in the semifinal and pit the U.S. against Mexico in the final for the tournament title.

The final was the only blemish on a successful tournament. The U.S. was leading Mexico 1-0 on a goal by Nimfasha Berchimas in the 52nd minute when five minutes of stoppage time was decided. Five minutes later, the match continued. In the 97th minute, Mexico scored the equalizer, sending the match to extra time. Mexico scored again in the 122nd minute to take the title.

“It was a really tough blow,” said Cobb, who started five of the six matches. “We felt like we had both hands on the trophy. In all fairness, Mexico was probably the better team throughout the match. We were scrapping together 1-0 victories, and we were finding a way to win. We felt like we should have won.”

Cobb, 19 years old, said he thinks he played well enough to be considered for the U.S. team in next year’s U-20 World Cup. The team allowed three goals, one of them a penalty. Cobb said the three weeks were the longest he has spent away from home, but the chemistry he developed with the coaching staff and his teammates helped his performance.

Cobb said he also learned a lesson about game management that he hopes he can apply when Atlanta United next plays Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy and in its eight other remaining matches. After winning the first two matches against Jamaica and Cuba by a combined 13-0, the last four matches were each decided by one goal.

“We understood that at times we might have to go longer,” he said. “At times we might have to take yellow cards, and at times we might have to just sit in a mid-block and defend and be gritty. And I think just learning how, especially even when you’re not playing that well, how can you still get the results? And I thought that’s what we did a really good job of. It’s about how good you can play when you’re playing bad.”

