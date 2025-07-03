Raúl Jiménez's goal sends Mexico to 12th CONCACAF Gold Cup final with 1-0 win over Honduras

No. 17 ranked Mexico appeared to add to that lead a few minutes later when Edson Álvarez tapped in a goal off a set piece but that was negated when video review ruled he was offside.

But El Tri managed to hold onto that lead as 75th ranked Honduras was unable to generate an equalizer.

“We had a deserved victory,” coach Javier Aguirre said through an interpreter.

Honduras reached this stage for the first time since 2013 despite losing the opener of the tournament 6-0 to Canada. The Hondurans haven't made the final since the inaugural tournament in 1991 when they lost in penalty kicks to the U.S.

Mexico hasn't allowed a goal in 383 minutes and goalie Luis Malagón has had to make only one save in the last three matches — an easy stop on Dixon Ramírez's shot from outside the box late in the first half.

El Tri's had two good opportunities late in the first half. Johan Vásquez's shot in the box deflected off Honduran defender Denil Maldonado and right into the hands of goalie Menjívar.

Menjívar then made a sharp save against Marcel Ruíz in the 42nd minute and Julián Martínez cleared the rebound out of danger.

There was a chippy moment in the 11th minute when a ball was played into the Mexico bench area. Romell Quioto aggressively tried to get the ball for Honduras and Mexican reserve Guillermo Ochoa took exception, leading to players on both teams getting heated and a yellow card for Ochoa.

