What to know as Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami meet in Atlanta in Club World Cup

Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the first of their two Round of 16 matches in the Club World Cup when Inter Miami plays Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon. Tickets are available. A look at the two teams:
Inter Miami
Founded: 2018
Country: United States
League (finish last season): MLS (first, 74 points)
How qualified: Selected by FIFA
Club World Cup best finish: First appearance
Owner: Jorge Mas, Jose Mas, David Beckham
Manager: Javier Mascherano
Nickname: The Herons
Colors: Pink and black
Important trophies: Leagues Cup (2023)
Previous Club World Cup match: 0-0 draw with Al Ahly on June 14, 2-1 win over Porto on June 19 and 2-2 draw with Palmeiras on June 23.
Key players in the tournament
Lionel Messi
Age: 38
Nationality: Argentina
Position: Wherever he wants
No.: 10
Club World Cup stats: One goal, 0.41 expected goals, 9 shots, 4 on target, 0.69 expected assists, 81.4% passing accuracy, 223 touches
Sergio Busquets
Age: 36
Nationality: Spain
Position: Central midfield
No.: 5
Club World Cup stats: 88.2% passing accuracy, 50% long passing accuracy, 54.2% duels won, 42.9% aerial duels won, 16 recoveries
Luis Suarez
Age: 38
Nationality: Uruguay
Position: Striker
No.: 9
Club World Cup stats: 1 goal, 0.92 expected goals, 5 shots, 3 shots on goal, 0.48 expected assists, 4 successful dribbles, 4 fouls won, 80% tackles won, 87.5% aerial duals won
Tadeo Allende
Age: 26
Nationality: Argentina
Position: Winger
No.: 21
Club World Cup stats: 1 goal, 0.77 expected goals, 3 shots, 2 shots on goal
Telasco Segovia
Age: 22
Nationality: Venezuela
Position: Midfielder
No.: 8
Club World Cup stats: 1 goal, 0.28 expected goals, 3 shots, 1 shot on goal, 93.2% passing accuracy, 3 chances created
Others of note:
Marcelo Weigandt
Age: 25
Nationality: Argentina
Position: Right fullback
No.: 57
Jordi Alba
Age: 36
Nationality: Spain
Position: Left fullback
No.: 18
Benjamin Cremaschi
Age: 20
Nationality: U.S.
Position: Midfielder
No.: 30
Paris Saint-Germain
Founded: 1970
Country: France
League (finish last season): Ligue 1 (first, 84 points)
How qualified: UEFA ranking pathway
Club World Cup best finish: First appearance
Owner: Qatar Sports Investments
Manager: Luis Enrique
Nickname(s): Les Parisiens (The Parisians); Les Rouge et Bleu (The Red and Blues)
Colors: Red and Blue
Important trophies: UEFA Champions League (2024-25), 11 Ligue 1 titles, 14 Coupe de France trophies
Previous Club World Cup match: 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid on June 15, 1-0 loss to Botafogo on June 19 and 2-0 win over Seattle on June 23.
Key players in the tournament
Désiré Doué
Age: 20
Nationality: France
Position: Forward
No.: 14
Club World Cup stats: 0.58 expected goals, 0.48 expected assists, 12 successful dribbles, 22 touches in opposition box
Kvicha Kvaratskhelia
Age: 24
Nationality: Georgia
Position: Forward
No.: 7
Club World Cup stats: 1 goal, 0.47 expected goals, 2 assists, 0.50 expected assists, 88.5% passing accuracy, 5 successful dribbles
Vitinha
Age: 26
Nationality: Portugal
Position: Midfielder
No.: 17
Club World Cup stats: 1 goal, 0.54 expected goals, 0.67 expected assists, 95.1% passing accuracy, 82.4% long ball accuracy
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Age: 26
Nationality: Italy
Position: Goalkeeper
No.: 1
Club World Cup stats: 80% save accuracy, 2 clean sheets, 95.7% pass accuracy
Achraf Hakimi
Age: 26
Nationality: Morocco
Position: Fullback
No.: 2
Club World Cup stats: 1 goal, 0.86 expected goals, 0.44 expected assists, 90% passing accuracy, 3 successful dribbles, 11 duels won
Others of note
Ousmane Dembélé
Age: 28
Nationality: France
Position: Forward
No.: 10
Fabian Ruiz
Age: 29
Nationality: Spain
Position: Midfielder
No.: 8
Marquinhos
Age: 31
Nationality: Brazil
Position: Centerback
No.: 5
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Lionel Messi lifts Miami over Porto in Atlanta
Miami beat Porto Thursday in Club World Cup play, marking the first time an MLS team defeated a club team from Europe in a competitive tournament.
What to know as Manchester City, Al Ain meet in Club World Cup in Atlanta
Here's what to know about Sunday's Manchester City, Al Aid Club World Cup matchup in Atlanta.
Featured
Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com
Inside Atlanta’s long-term debate over short-term rentals
Atlanta leaders have spent years trying to regulate app housing rentals while relying on them to support city tourism.
Couple acquitted of child abuse sue officers, doctors and DFCS
A Georgia couple says DFCS, officers and doctors ignored signs their child was sick and wrongly accused them of abuse, leading to jail time and family separation.
How AI is revolutionizing ATL’s international terminal
A new automated customs process for Americans is just one of many possible applications of AI technology that are being explored at the Atlanta airport.