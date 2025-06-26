What to know as Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami meet in Atlanta in Club World Cup

League (finish last season): MLS (first, 74 points)

How qualified: Selected by FIFA

Club World Cup best finish: First appearance

Owner: Jorge Mas, Jose Mas, David Beckham

Manager: Javier Mascherano

Nickname: The Herons

Colors: Pink and black

Important trophies: Leagues Cup (2023)

Previous Club World Cup match: 0-0 draw with Al Ahly on June 14, 2-1 win over Porto on June 19 and 2-2 draw with Palmeiras on June 23.

Key players in the tournament

Lionel Messi

Age: 38

Nationality: Argentina

Position: Wherever he wants

No.: 10

Club World Cup stats: One goal, 0.41 expected goals, 9 shots, 4 on target, 0.69 expected assists, 81.4% passing accuracy, 223 touches

Sergio Busquets

Age: 36

Nationality: Spain

Position: Central midfield

No.: 5

Club World Cup stats: 88.2% passing accuracy, 50% long passing accuracy, 54.2% duels won, 42.9% aerial duels won, 16 recoveries

Luis Suarez

Age: 38

Nationality: Uruguay

Position: Striker

No.: 9

Club World Cup stats: 1 goal, 0.92 expected goals, 5 shots, 3 shots on goal, 0.48 expected assists, 4 successful dribbles, 4 fouls won, 80% tackles won, 87.5% aerial duals won

Tadeo Allende

Age: 26

Nationality: Argentina

Position: Winger

No.: 21

Club World Cup stats: 1 goal, 0.77 expected goals, 3 shots, 2 shots on goal

Telasco Segovia

Age: 22

Nationality: Venezuela

Position: Midfielder

No.: 8

Club World Cup stats: 1 goal, 0.28 expected goals, 3 shots, 1 shot on goal, 93.2% passing accuracy, 3 chances created

Others of note:

Marcelo Weigandt

Age: 25

Nationality: Argentina

Position: Right fullback

No.: 57

Jordi Alba

Age: 36

Nationality: Spain

Position: Left fullback

No.: 18

Benjamin Cremaschi

Age: 20

Nationality: U.S.

Position: Midfielder

No.: 30

Paris Saint-Germain

Founded: 1970

Country: France

League (finish last season): Ligue 1 (first, 84 points)

How qualified: UEFA ranking pathway

Club World Cup best finish: First appearance

Owner: Qatar Sports Investments

Manager: Luis Enrique

Nickname(s): Les Parisiens (The Parisians); Les Rouge et Bleu (The Red and Blues)

Colors: Red and Blue

Important trophies: UEFA Champions League (2024-25), 11 Ligue 1 titles, 14 Coupe de France trophies

Previous Club World Cup match: 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid on June 15, 1-0 loss to Botafogo on June 19 and 2-0 win over Seattle on June 23.

Key players in the tournament

Désiré Doué

Age: 20

Nationality: France

Position: Forward

No.: 14

Club World Cup stats: 0.58 expected goals, 0.48 expected assists, 12 successful dribbles, 22 touches in opposition box

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia

Age: 24

Nationality: Georgia

Position: Forward

No.: 7

Club World Cup stats: 1 goal, 0.47 expected goals, 2 assists, 0.50 expected assists, 88.5% passing accuracy, 5 successful dribbles

Vitinha

Age: 26

Nationality: Portugal

Position: Midfielder

No.: 17

Club World Cup stats: 1 goal, 0.54 expected goals, 0.67 expected assists, 95.1% passing accuracy, 82.4% long ball accuracy

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Age: 26

Nationality: Italy

Position: Goalkeeper

No.: 1

Club World Cup stats: 80% save accuracy, 2 clean sheets, 95.7% pass accuracy

Achraf Hakimi

Age: 26

Nationality: Morocco

Position: Fullback

No.: 2

Club World Cup stats: 1 goal, 0.86 expected goals, 0.44 expected assists, 90% passing accuracy, 3 successful dribbles, 11 duels won

Others of note

Ousmane Dembélé

Age: 28

Nationality: France

Position: Forward

No.: 10

Fabian Ruiz

Age: 29

Nationality: Spain

Position: Midfielder

No.: 8

Marquinhos

Age: 31

Nationality: Brazil

Position: Centerback

No.: 5