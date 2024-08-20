Atlanta United’s Alexey Miranchuk says he will help team score goals

It does seem a perfect match between club and player. Atlanta United, which has embraced the city’s rap scene to the point that it even designed a third kit to symbolize the music’s ties to the city, needed an attacking midfielder after it sold Thiago Almada to Botafogo in Brazil for at least $21 million. Miranchuk, who obviously loves rap, needed a club where he could get more consistent minutes after helping Atalanta win the Europa League in 2024. He also made five appearances in the Champions League for Atalanta. He has 63 goals and 71 assists across all competitions, including 13 goals and 19 assists in 98 appearances.

“The league (MLS) is growing,” he said. “Lot of players, quality players, great players, playing here, many more coming. “I played for four years in Europe. I achieved everything that I wanted. And when this opportunity come to me in Atlanta, right time and right place to be.”

Before landing in Atlanta on Sunday, Miranchuk had never been in the United States, but he said he enjoys learning about other cultures. His first training session with the club came Tuesday. Midfielder Dax McCarty said Miranchuk’s skill was evident.

Interim manager Rob Valentino said Monday that he envisions Miranchuk as a player who can find pockets of space and then play passes to teammates in attacking spaces.

Atlanta United needs the help. It is in the ninth and final playoff spot with nine matches remaining, starting at the L.A. Galaxy on Saturday. There are five clubs who are three points or less behind Atlanta United in the standings. If Atlanta United can’t put together a win streak, each week will likely see a massive shuffling in the standings in the pursuit for the postseason.

Miranchuk thinks he can help.

“I feel good in this team, in this league because I’m an attacking player and a lot of goals scoring, so l’m looking forward to just get to know my teammates better, to understand them better, and to help them.”

