Atlanta United say not worried about increasing lack of shots on goal

Atlanta United does seem to be doing making the most from what it creates.

In its past five matches, Atlanta United put six shots on goal from its 19 against Charlotte. Atlanta United won 1-0. It put five shots on goal from 10 in a 2-0 loss to Nashville. It put five on goal from 17 in a 2-2 draw against Inter Miami. It put three on goal from 10 in a 2-2 at the Red Bulls. It put one on goal from nine against Philadelphia. It was a header by Saba Lobjanidze.

During the stretch, Atlanta United is averaging 1.2 goals, 4.0 shots on goal, 15 shots and 10.4 chances created. Through 31 matches, it is averaging 1.3 goals, 4.8 shots on goal, 14.4 shots and 11.3 chances created.

Valentino said he would enjoy watching his team score more goals but each game plays out differently.

“There’s been loads of games recently where we’re like, ‘Hey, we got more possession and expected goals but we need to win, right?” Valentino said. “So we need three points, so that it’s just about being intentional about what we do and making sure that whatever chance we have we get the most out of it.”

There is a commonality to what Montreal did when it held Atlanta United without a shot on goal and what the Red Bulls and Philadelphia did in the past two matches. All three teams play a high defensive line and will press opponents when they have the ball.

There were other factors in the first meeting at Montreal that negatively affected Atlanta United. It tried a different formation with three centerbacks. It was without Giorgos Giakouamkis and Thiago Almada. Stian Gregersen received two yellow cards that resulted in his ejection. Ted Unkel, who refereed that match, is scheduled to referee Wednesday’s. Montreal was already winning 1-0 before Gregersen was sent off for the two questionable calls. Down to 10 men, Atlanta United generated nothing. It was the first time this season that Atlanta United was held without a shot on goal.

Atlanta United can find belief in that other teams have figured out how to beat Montreal’s pressure and high line. The Impact have given up 61 goals, tied for third most.

Atlanta United needs a win Wednesday. To do that, it must put shots on goal.

“I think it comes down to a lot of things in a soccer match, it’s the way the games go,” Lennon said. “Sometimes, on the road, you’re going to be under it a little bit. It’s not going to be so free-flowing at times like it is at Mercedes-Benz (Stadium), especially late in games where there’s a lot of attacks and a lot of opportunities on goal.”

