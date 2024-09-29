Atlanta United must defeat Montreal on Wednesday

With three matches remaining and after Atlanta United’s third consecutive draw, it is three points behind eighth-place Toronto and ninth-place Philadelphia for the final two playoff spots, three points behind 10th-place Montreal, tied with 12th-place D.C. United and one point ahead of 13th-place Nashville.

Because of the three consecutive draws, it is a mess of Atlanta United’s own making. But it can be made clearer if it can defeat Montreal on Wednesday and sixth-place Red Bulls on Saturday. Both matches will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Atlanta United is 5-6-4 this season.

Defeating Montreal would draw it even with the Impact for 10th place with each team having two matches remaining. Philadelphia plays at surging Orlando on Wednesday. Toronto will host Red Bulls. Atlanta United could end Wednesday in a four-way tie for ninth. In that scenario, tiebreakers would go to Toronto for eighth. and to Philadelphia for ninth but Atlanta United would be in a much better position.

“We have to win our home game,” interim manager Rob Valentino said. “It puts an internal pressure on us in a good way.”

Saba Lobjanidze, who scored the goal that tied Saturday’s match at Philadelphia, said he’s confident the team will sweep its final three games, which includes a finale at Orlando. It would be a feat because Atlanta United has one two-match winning streak this season. It hasn’t won more two consecutive matches this season.

Even if Atlanta United wins the three matches, Lobjanidze said it may not affect the team making the playoffs.

“We have to do our job,” he said. “These next two games, I hope the fans will come and support us. Like, really good, like last time, so it will be a boost for us.”

Winning would be made easier if the team can do something it has failed to do during the recent streak: come out fighting.

The crowd got behind Atlanta United in its last home match, a 2-2 draw against Inter Miami, because of the combativeness and two goals scored in the second half to earn the draw. Atlanta United fell behind 1-0 in the next two matches against Red Bulls and Philadelphia. While being able to rally makes its draw streak look better, it has also contributed to reasons why Atlanta United didn’t win any of three and remains below the playoff line. The team is 1-10-7 this season when the opponent scores first.

Lobjanidze said when Atlanta United scores first, it can play with confidence. When it gives up the first goal, it plays with anxiety. He said the team needs to score first.

“When they (the opponent) are scoring, it’s really disappointing,” he said. “You have to try, like, 110 percent. It’s pressure also coming, and mistakes are coming. When you are scoring the first goal, you’re flying. You can see the boys’ faces. We have to score the first goal.”

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0

Sept. 14 Nashville 2, Atlanta United 0

Sept. 18 Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami 2

Sept. 21 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 2

Sept. 28 Atlanta United 1, Philadelphia 1

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.