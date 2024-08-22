Alexey Miranchuk integrating well into Atlanta United

The Serie A team was in its preseason, so Miranchuk’s fitness-level is good but not yet at its peak. Though Atlanta United has only nine matches remaining and is competing to lock down one of the nine playoff spots in the Eastern Conference, Valentino said there is a collaborative plan for integrating Miranchuk into the team that may not be rushed.

“It’s a tricky one because you want to, can he go right away and play as much as he can?” Valentino said. “Also, is he familiar with teammates, those things, so there’s a plan in place, and we’ll follow that, but also trying to win games. He’s aware of that, and so he has an understanding of everything. There’s a lot of communication going on.”

Miranchuk is getting along well with his new teammates.

“I think you can tell the qualities that he does have,” Valentino said. “You can tell the type of person he is, the way he interacts with the guys. So that part’s really important.”

Captain Brad Guzan said he reached out to a former Middlesbrough teammate, Marten de Roon, who played with Miranchuk in Italy, to glean any information that might help his assimilation into Atlanta United.

“So as soon as he comes in the door, you’re able to chat with him and have some common interest and things like that,” Guzan said. “So that part’s been really good. He seems to always have smile on his face, which is really nice to see. And you want that, right? You want guys that one want to be here, but to enjoy coming and helping the group.”

In addition to Miranchuk, striker Daniel Rios trained with the first team Thursday. He suffered a hamstring strain during the club’s match against Santos Laguna in the Leagues Cup. Valentino said that Rios, who has scored six goals this season, hopefully will be available.

Guzan decision: In the wake of Dax McCarty’s decision to end his career after 19 seasons in MLS, Guzan, who is 39 years old, said he hasn’t given his future any thought.

“My future is tomorrow’s training session, the game on the weekend,” he said. “As I told you guys back in probably January, I’m taking it one day at a time from a training standpoint, from a game standpoint, not taking anything for granted, and try and add to the group.”

Guzan has 23 starts this season as part of 286 regular-season and playoff appearances with the club. Atlanta United has an option on his contract for the 2025 season.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.